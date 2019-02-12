DVD Talk Forum

Video games with the worst computer controlled partner or teammate?

   
Old 12-02-19, 05:59 PM
Senior Member
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 763
Video games with the worst computer controlled partner or teammate?
What video games have the worst computer controlled partner or teammate?
Old 12-02-19, 06:02 PM
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,090
Re: Video games with the worst computer controlled partner or teammate?
Resident Evil 5
Old 12-03-19, 11:29 AM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2001
Posts: 5,633
Re: Video games with the worst computer controlled partner or teammate?
I don't think I've ever played a game with a computer-controlled partner or teammate in which I haven't thought "this is the worst".
Old 12-03-19, 12:22 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: NJ
Posts: 14,969
Re: Video games with the worst computer controlled partner or teammate?
I don't think I've ever played a game with a computer-controlled partner or teammate in which I haven't thought "this is the worst".
I would say Outer Worlds has pretty useful teammates.

For the classic terrible teammate, let's go back to Goldeneye and Natalya, She would actively run in front of your own shots.
Old 12-03-19, 12:23 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: MA
Posts: 12,440
Re: Video games with the worst computer controlled partner or teammate?
That one level from Perfect Dark Zero with your father(?). All I remember is that leveling making me want to throw the game cart across the room.
Old 12-03-19, 12:42 PM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2001
Posts: 5,633
Re: Video games with the worst computer controlled partner or teammate?
I would say Outer Worlds has pretty useful teammates.
Dammit! Yeah, those are pretty solid. Mine get themselves killed frequently, but you could almost kick back at times and let them clean up.

I remember Fallout 2 being pretty bad if you let any of your companions have a machine gun. Most of the time they'd wait for you to get close to an enemy and then empty the magazine at you.
Old 12-03-19, 04:52 PM
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: South Bay
Posts: 57,508
Re: Video games with the worst computer controlled partner or teammate?
Clive Barker's JERICHO... You spend a lot of time healing downed teammates.

Best Partner: Bioshock Infinite
Old 12-03-19, 07:52 PM
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Join Date: May 1999
Location: Louisville, KY
Posts: 57,944
Re: Video games with the worst computer controlled partner or teammate?
Worst? I'd say most of them. It seems like up until this gen developers nerfed the AI intentionally. Things seem to be getting better though.

Best? Far Cry 5. I want to say all the AI teammates were very effective. I seem to remember multiple areas where I just let the AI teammate do all the heavy lifting.
Old 12-03-19, 09:50 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Apr 2002
Location: Formerly known as Groucho AND Bandoman/Death Moans, Iowa
Posts: 17,024
Re: Video games with the worst computer controlled partner or teammate?
Natalya in Goldeneye. “You’re shooting bad guys? How about I run in front of your stream of bullets?”
Old 12-04-19, 03:16 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Maryland
Posts: 18,779
Re: Video games with the worst computer controlled partner or teammate?
Resident Evil 5
Was going to post the same thing. I eventually took all the NPCs guns away because they were so horrible they were just wasting ammunition. Resident Evil is a series where you have to manage ammo carefully, so forcing an AI teammate with poor aim was a terrible idea.
Old 12-04-19, 05:56 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: ND
Posts: 13,419
Re: Video games with the worst computer controlled partner or teammate?
The Resident Evil Outbreak games had some problematic NPCs. The game was designed to be an online multiplayer game, so the single player mode had to settle for NPCs. Fine, except the levels involved picking up key items needed to finish the level. The NPCs would run off by themselves and pick up key items, and in a perfect world this is great because it saves you time and risk. But because they were stupid they would get themselves killed somewhere after doing so. So you would go to pick up an item needed to finish the level, only it wouldn't be where it was supposed to be because the NPC grabbed it and died somewhere on his way back. So with your own health dwindling down (your health slowly decreased throughout each stage like a timer of sorts, with damage knocking off huge percentages) you had to wander aimlessly through the stage trying to find the NPC's corpse to retrieve the item.
Old 12-04-19, 06:22 PM
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 4,795
Re: Video games with the worst computer controlled partner or teammate?
I haven't played it, but I have heard that the NPC companion in Code Vein is pretty worthless. I haven't played many games with computer controlled partners, but I have found the companions in Far Cry 5 to be really helpful. I had a companion almost completely clear out an outpost early on while I was still getting used to the game. They also saved my bacon quite a bit when I died and they came to revive me. That saved me from having to deal with the respawn loading screens.
Old 12-05-19, 12:45 AM
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Aug 2006
Posts: 3,981
Re: Video games with the worst computer controlled partner or teammate?
I loved the game but The Thing had the worst because of a flawed game mechanism where you could test them to see if they were things but just minutes after passing it, they would thing out.
