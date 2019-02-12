Re: Video games with the worst computer controlled partner or teammate?

The Resident Evil Outbreak games had some problematic NPCs. The game was designed to be an online multiplayer game, so the single player mode had to settle for NPCs. Fine, except the levels involved picking up key items needed to finish the level. The NPCs would run off by themselves and pick up key items, and in a perfect world this is great because it saves you time and risk. But because they were stupid they would get themselves killed somewhere after doing so. So you would go to pick up an item needed to finish the level, only it wouldn't be where it was supposed to be because the NPC grabbed it and died somewhere on his way back. So with your own health dwindling down (your health slowly decreased throughout each stage like a timer of sorts, with damage knocking off huge percentages) you had to wander aimlessly through the stage trying to find the NPC's corpse to retrieve the item.