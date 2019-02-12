Video games with the worst computer controlled partner or teammate?
#4
Re: Video games with the worst computer controlled partner or teammate?
For the classic terrible teammate, let's go back to Goldeneye and Natalya, She would actively run in front of your own shots.
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: MA
Posts: 12,440
Re: Video games with the worst computer controlled partner or teammate?
That one level from Perfect Dark Zero with your father(?). All I remember is that leveling making me want to throw the game cart across the room.
#6
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Jun 2001
Posts: 5,633
Re: Video games with the worst computer controlled partner or teammate?
I remember Fallout 2 being pretty bad if you let any of your companions have a machine gun. Most of the time they'd wait for you to get close to an enemy and then empty the magazine at you.
#8
Re: Video games with the worst computer controlled partner or teammate?
Worst? I'd say most of them. It seems like up until this gen developers nerfed the AI intentionally. Things seem to be getting better though.
Best? Far Cry 5. I want to say all the AI teammates were very effective. I seem to remember multiple areas where I just let the AI teammate do all the heavy lifting.
Best? Far Cry 5. I want to say all the AI teammates were very effective. I seem to remember multiple areas where I just let the AI teammate do all the heavy lifting.
#9
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Apr 2002
Location: Formerly known as Groucho AND Bandoman/Death Moans, Iowa
Posts: 17,024
Re: Video games with the worst computer controlled partner or teammate?
Natalya in Goldeneye. “You’re shooting bad guys? How about I run in front of your stream of bullets?”
#10
Re: Video games with the worst computer controlled partner or teammate?
#11
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: ND
Posts: 13,419
Re: Video games with the worst computer controlled partner or teammate?
The Resident Evil Outbreak games had some problematic NPCs. The game was designed to be an online multiplayer game, so the single player mode had to settle for NPCs. Fine, except the levels involved picking up key items needed to finish the level. The NPCs would run off by themselves and pick up key items, and in a perfect world this is great because it saves you time and risk. But because they were stupid they would get themselves killed somewhere after doing so. So you would go to pick up an item needed to finish the level, only it wouldn't be where it was supposed to be because the NPC grabbed it and died somewhere on his way back. So with your own health dwindling down (your health slowly decreased throughout each stage like a timer of sorts, with damage knocking off huge percentages) you had to wander aimlessly through the stage trying to find the NPC's corpse to retrieve the item.
#12
Re: Video games with the worst computer controlled partner or teammate?
I haven't played it, but I have heard that the NPC companion in Code Vein is pretty worthless. I haven't played many games with computer controlled partners, but I have found the companions in Far Cry 5 to be really helpful. I had a companion almost completely clear out an outpost early on while I was still getting used to the game. They also saved my bacon quite a bit when I died and they came to revive me. That saved me from having to deal with the respawn loading screens.
#13
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Aug 2006
Posts: 3,981
Re: Video games with the worst computer controlled partner or teammate?
I loved the game but The Thing had the worst because of a flawed game mechanism where you could test them to see if they were things but just minutes after passing it, they would thing out.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off