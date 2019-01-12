DVD Talk Forum

What Are You Playing? (December 2019)

Video Game Talk

What Are You Playing? (December 2019)

   
12-01-19, 01:38 AM
OldBoy
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,090
What Are You Playing? (December 2019)

12-01-19, 04:48 AM
Adam Tyner
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 21,771
Re: What Are You Playing? (December 2019)
My December will be dominated by some combination of Switch games: Smash (which I still havent even fired up after nearly a year), River City Girls (Limited Run edition just got here yesterday), and Astral Chain.

If I have a chance to play any Christmas gifts before the years out, first up will definitely be Fallen Order.
12-01-19, 08:29 AM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Nashville TN
Posts: 7,676
Re: What Are You Playing? (December 2019)
I'll continue with Warframe as the next update will let us have Spaceship Battles that you can other groups involved in....

….and probably in Diablo III with seasonal though almost done....

...but the newest addition is a game I've always wanted to try....and so far far deeper and involved that I thought...

12-01-19, 08:43 AM
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 4,795
Re: What Are You Playing? (December 2019)
I'm still chugging along on AC Odyssey. I'm over 100 hours in and I still haven't finished the main story. I'm going to take a break after I finish the main story before I start on the DLC.
12-01-19, 09:41 AM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: Southern Cal-ee-for-nee
Posts: 29,405
Re: What Are You Playing? (December 2019)
Lol I still have to finish Odyssey. I used to poke fun at people that had backlogs and kept buying new games but that’s more or less me now. Although it’s not as bad as most.

Off the top of my head, I’m playing:

World of Warcraft
The Outer Worlds
NBA 2k20
Jedi Fallen Order
Link’s Awakening

I still have yet to start:

Persona 5
Baldur’s Gate 1&2

I still have to finish:

AC Odyssey
Mass Effect Andromeda
Resident Evil 7
Super Mario Odyssey
Breath of the Wild

and there is at least half a dozen more I'm forgetting.
12-01-19, 11:39 AM
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Phoenix
Posts: 2,319
Re: What Are You Playing? (December 2019)
I am shockingly still playing Call of Duty. These games typically have a 3-4 week shelf life before I lose interest, but this ones got its hooks on me something fierce. GOTY so far.

I also started Death Stranding. I think I like it a lot, definitely more than I thought. Its deeply weird though. Im like 7-8 hours in and still havent figured out a bunch of the systems and mechanics.

Finally Im also playing Luigis Mansion 3. Id argue this is the best game on Switch. At least Im enjoying it more than any other game Ive played in the system so far.
12-04-19, 12:56 AM
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 3,148
Re: What Are You Playing? (December 2019)
Recently Finished:
Life is Strange 2 (PS4)

Currently Playing:
The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets (PSVR)
12-07-19, 02:19 PM
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 3,148
Re: What Are You Playing? (December 2019)
Recently Finished:
Gris (PS4) this was high up on my list last year when it was Switch exclusive and I replayed the recently released PS4 version. It looks even better than the Switch version and is still the best looking game I've ever played.

Currently Playing:
Neo Cab (Switch)

Up Next:
Blacksad: Under the Skin (PS4)
12-08-19, 03:12 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Ontario Canada
Posts: 17,785
Re: What Are You Playing? (December 2019)
Fifa 20 (as always)

Monster Energy Supercross (free game this month)

Mortal Kombat XL (with my niece, who loves Fatalities waaaay too much )
12-09-19, 09:12 PM
Senior Member
 
Join Date: Nov 2006
Posts: 557
Re: What Are You Playing? (December 2019)
Fire pro Wrestling World.
12-09-19, 10:27 PM
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 4,795
Re: What Are You Playing? (December 2019)
I started The Outer Worlds and Graveyard Keeper over the weekend. I'm going to try to get back to Assassin's Creed Odyssey this weekend. I'm getting close to finishing the main story.
12-10-19, 10:44 AM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: rent-free, apparently.
Posts: 20,499
Re: What Are You Playing? (December 2019)
The Touryst (Nintendo Switch)

Fantastic little game. Bought it because of this video:
12-10-19, 02:21 PM
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 3,148
Re: What Are You Playing? (December 2019)
Dan
The Touryst (Nintendo Switch)

Fantastic little game. Bought it because of this video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HT39Ji_J_RE
I actually just finished this up last night. I picked it up because it ended up on a couple game of the year lists. I was pretty underwhelmed. It has some good moments and like a lot of videos are showing it runs great. But it's got some atrocious platforming in some of the monuments due to the poor camera angles and I didn't really find any of the side quest minigames to be that interesting or fun.
12-10-19, 02:42 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: rent-free, apparently.
Posts: 20,499
Re: What Are You Playing? (December 2019)
^ I'm having a bitch of a time with the arcade side mission (just one game; the other two were a breeze). The side missions in general all seem very simple and laid back, which kind of suits the game's style, so I don't take much issue with that aspect.
I get what you mean about the platforming... it's... unforgiving. But it hasn't been particularly grating for me (yet). Everything else about the game shines, and I'm in love with the design.
It seems like it's a very short game, but I haven't looked to see exactly how far I am into it.
12-11-19, 01:58 AM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 6,915
Re: What Are You Playing? (December 2019)
After 3 weeks of not playing it (or anything else), it's back to GEARS 5 with Operation 2 starting tomorrow!!!
12-16-19, 10:52 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: Bay Area, California
Posts: 16,306
Re: What Are You Playing? (December 2019)
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (PS4)
Death Stranding (PS4)
Street Fighter V (PS4)
