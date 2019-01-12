Re: What Are You Playing? (December 2019)

^ I'm having a bitch of a time with the arcade side mission (just one game; the other two were a breeze). The side missions in general all seem very simple and laid back, which kind of suits the game's style, so I don't take much issue with that aspect.

I get what you mean about the platforming... it's... unforgiving. But it hasn't been particularly grating for me (yet). Everything else about the game shines, and I'm in love with the design.

It seems like it's a very short game, but I haven't looked to see exactly how far I am into it.

