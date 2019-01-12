What Are You Playing? (December 2019)
#2
Re: What Are You Playing? (December 2019)
My December will be dominated by some combination of Switch games: Smash (which I still havent even fired up after nearly a year), River City Girls (Limited Run edition just got here yesterday), and Astral Chain.
If I have a chance to play any Christmas gifts before the years out, first up will definitely be Fallen Order.
#3
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Nashville TN
Posts: 7,676
Re: What Are You Playing? (December 2019)
I'll continue with Warframe as the next update will let us have Spaceship Battles that you can other groups involved in....
….and probably in Diablo III with seasonal though almost done....
...but the newest addition is a game I've always wanted to try....and so far far deeper and involved that I thought...
#4
Re: What Are You Playing? (December 2019)
I'm still chugging along on AC Odyssey. I'm over 100 hours in and I still haven't finished the main story. I'm going to take a break after I finish the main story before I start on the DLC.
#5
Re: What Are You Playing? (December 2019)
Lol I still have to finish Odyssey. I used to poke fun at people that had backlogs and kept buying new games but that’s more or less me now. Although it’s not as bad as most.
Off the top of my head, I’m playing:
World of Warcraft
The Outer Worlds
NBA 2k20
Jedi Fallen Order
Link’s Awakening
I still have yet to start:
Persona 5
Baldur’s Gate 1&2
I still have to finish:
AC Odyssey
Mass Effect Andromeda
Resident Evil 7
Super Mario Odyssey
Breath of the Wild
and there is at least half a dozen more I'm forgetting.
#6
Re: What Are You Playing? (December 2019)
I am shockingly still playing Call of Duty. These games typically have a 3-4 week shelf life before I lose interest, but this ones got its hooks on me something fierce. GOTY so far.
I also started Death Stranding. I think I like it a lot, definitely more than I thought. Its deeply weird though. Im like 7-8 hours in and still havent figured out a bunch of the systems and mechanics.
Finally Im also playing Luigis Mansion 3. Id argue this is the best game on Switch. At least Im enjoying it more than any other game Ive played in the system so far.
#8
Re: What Are You Playing? (December 2019)
Recently Finished:
Gris (PS4) this was high up on my list last year when it was Switch exclusive and I replayed the recently released PS4 version. It looks even better than the Switch version and is still the best looking game I've ever played.
Currently Playing:
Neo Cab (Switch)
Up Next:
Blacksad: Under the Skin (PS4)
#11
Re: What Are You Playing? (December 2019)
I started The Outer Worlds and Graveyard Keeper over the weekend. I'm going to try to get back to Assassin's Creed Odyssey this weekend. I'm getting close to finishing the main story.
#13
Re: What Are You Playing? (December 2019)
The Touryst (Nintendo Switch)
Fantastic little game. Bought it because of this video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HT39Ji_J_RE
#14
Re: What Are You Playing? (December 2019)
^ I'm having a bitch of a time with the arcade side mission (just one game; the other two were a breeze). The side missions in general all seem very simple and laid back, which kind of suits the game's style, so I don't take much issue with that aspect.
I get what you mean about the platforming... it's... unforgiving. But it hasn't been particularly grating for me (yet). Everything else about the game shines, and I'm in love with the design.
It seems like it's a very short game, but I haven't looked to see exactly how far I am into it.
