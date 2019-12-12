Re: The Game Awards 2019 - 12/12/19

RE2 Remake was by far the GotY imo. Didn't even play any of the others in the category and I'm not interested in doing so.



My Picks from the Nominations:

GOTY: Resident Evil 2

Action: DMC5

Action/Adventure: Resident Evil 2

Art Direction: None of the options imo

Audio Design: Resident Evil 2

Community Support: None

Content Creator of the Year: I don't watch twitch streamers

All categories of Esports stuff: I don't keep up with esports

Family Game: none of the nominations

Fighting Game: Super Smash Bros. of course. IDK how the hell that garbage Jump Force was nominated

Fresh Indie: none of the nominations

Game Direction: Resident Evil 2

Games For Impact: none of the nominations

Independent Game: none of the nominations

Mobile: none, mobile gaming is too much ptw garbage in most cases

Multiplayer: None of the nominations

Narrative: None

Ongoing: none

Performance: Mads

Roleplaying: My jam... but damn none of the good ones got nominated.

Music: Kingdom Hearts 3

Sports/Racing: none

Strategy: none

VR: don't play



These nominations just showcase that my taste is way out of line with the general gamers it seems. Most categories I have no picks out of those nominated as they're all games I didn't play.



Meanwhile RPGs, well JRPGs especially is my main thing and even in that category some of the best release this year didn't hit the nominees.