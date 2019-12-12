The Game Awards 2019 - 12/12/19
The Game Awards 2019 - 12/12/19
Nominees
https://thegameawards.com/nominees
GOTY:
Control
Death Stranding
RE2 Remake
Sekiro
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
The Outer Worlds
Re: The Game Awards 2019 - 12/12/19
RE2 Remake was by far the GotY imo. Didn't even play any of the others in the category and I'm not interested in doing so.
My Picks from the Nominations:
GOTY: Resident Evil 2
Action: DMC5
Action/Adventure: Resident Evil 2
Art Direction: None of the options imo
Audio Design: Resident Evil 2
Community Support: None
Content Creator of the Year: I don't watch twitch streamers
All categories of Esports stuff: I don't keep up with esports
Family Game: none of the nominations
Fighting Game: Super Smash Bros. of course. IDK how the hell that garbage Jump Force was nominated
Fresh Indie: none of the nominations
Game Direction: Resident Evil 2
Games For Impact: none of the nominations
Independent Game: none of the nominations
Mobile: none, mobile gaming is too much ptw garbage in most cases
Multiplayer: None of the nominations
Narrative: None
Ongoing: none
Performance: Mads
Roleplaying: My jam... but damn none of the good ones got nominated.
Music: Kingdom Hearts 3
Sports/Racing: none
Strategy: none
VR: don't play
These nominations just showcase that my taste is way out of line with the general gamers it seems. Most categories I have no picks out of those nominated as they're all games I didn't play.
Meanwhile RPGs, well JRPGs especially is my main thing and even in that category some of the best release this year didn't hit the nominees.
Re: The Game Awards 2019 - 12/12/19
GOTY...somewhat surprising list along with the typical big hitters missing...No COD, No Destiny, No Battlefield and this years games; No Gears of War 5, No Borderlands 3, No Devil May Cry 5, No Days Gone, No The Division 2....
I personally don't care or like "Remakes" being nominated...that said anyone can win the GoTY...Death Stranding is the hottest and latest and has been hyped for ages. Control just a nice conceived game with some great elements that had some mixed but solid reviews. Sekiro was back in March and just hit it out of the park with stellar reviews all over. The Outer Worlds could very well be the surprise here...pretty much got high review scores and praise all over.....which I'm actually rooting for as the winner of GOTY
Re: The Game Awards 2019 - 12/12/19
I normally agree with the no Remakes, but RE2 was a thoroughly impressive overhaul even if I didn't love the game as much as I used to.
I've only played Sekiro and RE2 Remake so far in the GOTY category, I'd take Sekiro above RE2 at this point but I have a lot of games to try out apparently.
Outer World will probably be next, haven't played a decent RPG-style game in a while. Tetris 99 has been my most played Multiplayer game of the year by a pretty wide margin.
Re: The Game Awards 2019 - 12/12/19
Wait, people thought Control was a good game, much less "GOTY"?
Because what little I played was completely underwhelming. Does it get better later, as in it starts sucking your dick as you're playing?
Re: The Game Awards 2019 - 12/12/19
Game Awards sale on XBL
https://www.xbox.com/en-US/promotion...me-awards-sale
Re: The Game Awards 2019 - 12/12/19
Looking at the list of "best" games for the year, I'm feeling like this wasn't the best year for gaming.
Lots of really good, smaller "indie" games, but not a ton of (or any), truly great big major game.
Re: The Game Awards 2019 - 12/12/19
I feel like that's typical the final year before new consoles. At least next year we have new consoles and some exclusives that are looking good (TLOU2, Halo 6, Ghosts, etc).
Re: The Game Awards 2019 - 12/12/19
Looks like it will able to be used horizontal and vertical: https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2019/12/...xbox-series-x/
Re: The Game Awards 2019 - 12/12/19
Well at least they continue their tradition of shitty names for their consoles.
It’s really annoying when they drop a trailer, but it doesn’t say what system(s) it will be on.
