Wtb: Ps4

First time in here in 20 years ... hope I'm not violating anything ...



Long time member here and a non-gamer, so I don't need anything decked out. Just an old guy wanting to play Last of Us and Spider-Man without spending a fortune to support GameStop. Hoping I can catch somebody with sympathy before they trade theirs in for credit. I used to be an XBox guy (360 was my last system and my son took off with it -- now he buys his own stuff!).