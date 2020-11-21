Wtb: Ps4
#1
Wtb: Ps4
First time in here in 20 years ... hope I'm not violating anything ...
Long time member here and a non-gamer, so I don't need anything decked out. Just an old guy wanting to play Last of Us and Spider-Man without spending a fortune to support GameStop. Hoping I can catch somebody with sympathy before they trade theirs in for credit. I used to be an XBox guy (360 was my last system and my son took off with it -- now he buys his own stuff!).
#2
Re: Wtb: Ps4
^ I have a PS4 Pro if you're interested. DM me with the price you were hoping to pay.
edit: only problem is the controller won't charge. it works! but it doesn't charge... so I keep it plugged in.
