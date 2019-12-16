FS: Three XBOX $50 GCs for $140

I bought 3 XBOX gift cards for a relative based on input from his Mom, well, guess what? She wasn't even close! He wanted Amazon GCs, I found out in time, covered the gift, now I'm stuck with these 3 GCs that I can't return at WalMart. Completely intact with PINs unexposed. $48 for one, $95 for two, or $140 for all three. If interested, PM me.