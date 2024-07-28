DVD Talk Forum

House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24

House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24

   
Old 07-28-24, 06:57 PM
House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24



As usual, no episode title or description are available.

Old 07-28-24, 09:10 PM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
Average episode until the final part of the episode.
Old 07-28-24, 09:23 PM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
Jefe - would you say she has a plethora of dragons?
Old 07-28-24, 09:24 PM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
The season finale looks to be a good one.

Episode is called "The Red Sowing"
Old 07-28-24, 09:26 PM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
The scene with Oscar Tully was the first interesting Daemon scene since he left Dragonstone.

Making Saera Targaryen the mother of Hugh was a change from the book and explains his connection to their House.
Old 07-28-24, 10:25 PM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
These last two episodes have been my favorite of the entire series. I enjoyed season 1 but this season has been amazing.
Old 07-29-24, 12:10 AM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
Really enjoyed this episode. Those poor lightly-seared commoners. Loved the Daemon-Oscar scene - good stuff.
Old 07-29-24, 08:54 AM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
That was a fantastic scene with Daemon-Oscar. The taking the bastards to Dragonstone on until the end of the episode was perfect.
Old 07-30-24, 12:49 AM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
Originally Posted by Why So Blu?
Average episode until the final part of the episode.
You are so picky.
Old 07-30-24, 10:34 AM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
I'm finally caught up with House of the Dragon so I can comment in these threads. This show is very compelling overall. I do think going from wide time jumps in the first season to a much more deliberate pace in the second season has made it feel a bit uneven, but I am loving the show. The Daemon visions do seem a little overcooked and monotonous, but I do think they're also giving us a few interesting insights into the character's psyche.

This episode was really outstanding from start to finish. Best of the season so far IMO.
Old 07-30-24, 12:59 PM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
I literally fell asleep during the dream sequence. Not trying to be funny. Watched the rest the next day and was pleasantly surprised.

Looking forward to some payoff in the finale.
Old 07-30-24, 01:43 PM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
Originally Posted by Bill Needle
I literally fell asleep during the dream sequence. Not trying to be funny. Watched the rest the next day and was pleasantly surprised.

Looking forward to some payoff in the finale.
That dream sequence was my least favorite thing in the episode. Didn't need it at all, contributed nothing.

Another scene I really liked was Jace complaining to Rhaenyra that having lowborn bastards as dragon riders undermines his claim to the throne. It's an interesting point to bring up. One that, as I understand it, is different than the source material
Old 07-30-24, 02:13 PM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
I gusess next episdoe Rhaena get her dragon.
Old 07-30-24, 04:45 PM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
Originally Posted by Decker
Another scene I really liked was Jace complaining to Rhaenyra that having lowborn bastards as dragon riders undermines his claim to the throne.
She did end up leading the vast majority of them to their horrible deaths. That probably made him feel better, the dragon riding bastard.
Old 07-30-24, 05:13 PM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
Originally Posted by Decker
Another scene I really liked was Jace complaining to Rhaenyra that having lowborn bastards as dragon riders undermines his claim to the throne. It's an interesting point to bring up. One that, as I understand it, is different than the source material
Yeah, the book it’s Jace’s idea but it was open to anyone, not just bastards.
Old 07-31-24, 08:17 AM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
The finale has leaked on Tik Tok... so be warned that leaks are out there if you care about that sort of thing.
