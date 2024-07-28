House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
As usual, no episode title or description are available.
re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
Average episode until the final part of the episode.
re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
Jefe - would you say she has a plethora of dragons?
re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
The season finale looks to be a good one.
Episode is called "The Red Sowing"
re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
The scene with Oscar Tully was the first interesting Daemon scene since he left Dragonstone.
Making Saera Targaryen the mother of Hugh was a change from the book and explains his connection to their House.
re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
These last two episodes have been my favorite of the entire series. I enjoyed season 1 but this season has been amazing.
re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
Really enjoyed this episode. Those poor lightly-seared commoners. Loved the Daemon-Oscar scene - good stuff.
re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
That was a fantastic scene with Daemon-Oscar. The taking the bastards to Dragonstone on until the end of the episode was perfect.
re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
I'm finally caught up with House of the Dragon so I can comment in these threads. This show is very compelling overall. I do think going from wide time jumps in the first season to a much more deliberate pace in the second season has made it feel a bit uneven, but I am loving the show. The Daemon visions do seem a little overcooked and monotonous, but I do think they're also giving us a few interesting insights into the character's psyche.
This episode was really outstanding from start to finish. Best of the season so far IMO.
re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
I literally fell asleep during the dream sequence. Not trying to be funny. Watched the rest the next day and was pleasantly surprised.
Looking forward to some payoff in the finale.
re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
Another scene I really liked was Jace complaining to Rhaenyra that having lowborn bastards as dragon riders undermines his claim to the throne. It's an interesting point to bring up. One that, as I understand it, is different than the source material
re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24
The finale has leaked on Tik Tok... so be warned that leaks are out there if you care about that sort of thing.
