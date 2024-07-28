re: House of the Dragon (S2E07) -- "The Red Sowing" -- 7/28/24

Quote: Bill Needle Originally Posted by I literally fell asleep during the dream sequence. Not trying to be funny. Watched the rest the next day and was pleasantly surprised.



Looking forward to some payoff in the finale.

Rhaenyra that having lowborn bastards as dragon riders undermines his claim to the throne. It's an interesting point to bring up. One that, as I understand it, is different than the source material

That dream sequence was my least favorite thing in the episode. Didn't need it at all, contributed nothing.Another scene I really liked was Jace complaining to