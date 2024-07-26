DC's Creature Commandos (Max) -- animated series
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 45,749
Likes: 0
Received 4,838 Likes on 3,273 Posts
DC's Creature Commandos (Max) -- animated series
The Jim Lee & Friends panel at San Diego Comic-Con included an exclusive first look at the upcoming Max Original adult animated series CREATURE COMMANDOS, debuting this December on Max. President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics Jim Lee welcomed a surprise greeting from filmmaker and DC Studios Co-Chair and CEO James Gunn, who wanted the fans in the room to be the first in the world to see an official teaser for the seven-episode series.
Logline: CREATURE COMMANDOS tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails theyre your last, worst option.
Cast: Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.
Credits: CREATURE COMMANDOS is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation; additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.
Logline: CREATURE COMMANDOS tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails theyre your last, worst option.
Cast: Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.
Credits: CREATURE COMMANDOS is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation; additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off