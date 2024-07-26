DVD Talk Forum

DC's Creature Commandos (Max) -- animated series

DC's Creature Commandos (Max) -- animated series

   
The Jim Lee & Friends panel at San Diego Comic-Con included an exclusive first look at the upcoming Max Original adult animated series CREATURE COMMANDOS, debuting this December on Max. President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics Jim Lee welcomed a surprise greeting from filmmaker and DC Studios Co-Chair and CEO James Gunn, who wanted the fans in the room to be the first in the world to see an official teaser for the seven-episode series.

Logline: CREATURE COMMANDOS tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else failstheyre your last, worst option.

Cast: Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Credits: CREATURE COMMANDOS is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation; additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.
