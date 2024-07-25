DVD Talk Forum

Those About to Die (Peacock) -- S: Iwan Rheon, Anthony Hopkins -- From the writer of Saving Private Ryan

Those About to Die (Peacock) -- S: Iwan Rheon, Anthony Hopkins -- From the writer of Saving Private Ryan

   
Those About to Die (Peacock) -- S: Iwan Rheon, Anthony Hopkins -- From the writer of Saving Private Ryan






Synopsis: Those About to Die is an epic drama set in the corrupt world of the spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition, exploring a side of ancient Rome never before told  the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want mostblood and sport. The series introduces an ensemble of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire who collide at the explosive intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties.



This dropped last week on Peacock. All 10 episodes are up. Another show to drop in your unwatched pile.

The Roman empire setting looks interesting.

It's created by Robert Rodat, the writer of Saving Private Ryan and The Patriot

Iwan Rheon was Ramsay Bolton on Game of Thrones





