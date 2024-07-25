Sunny (Apple TV+) S: Jones, Nishijima

Quote: Follows Suzie, an American woman living in Japan, and Sunny, a domestic robot made by her husband's company, as they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie's husband and son who disappeared in a mysterious plane crash.

Wife and I watched the first two episodes last night. 4 are currently released. Pretty fun and quick show. Enough mystery and humor to keep us watching. I'd recommend to anyone with the service who thinks the premise would be interesting.