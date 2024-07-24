DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Bad Monkey (Apple TV+) S: Vaughn -- premieres 8/12/2024

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Bad Monkey (Apple TV+) S: Vaughn -- premieres 8/12/2024

   
Old 07-24-24, 09:41 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 34,767
Received 831 Likes on 598 Posts
Bad Monkey (Apple TV+) S: Vaughn -- premieres 8/12/2024


Welcome to the shady side of paradise where Vince Vaughn has a long list of unusual suspects. Bad Monkey premieres August 12 on Apple TV+ https://apple.co/_BadMonkey

Based on Carl Hiaasens New York Times bestselling novel and enduring cult favorite, Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), who has been bounced from the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, hell be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey.
devilshalo is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Your Privacy Choices -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.