Bad Monkey (Apple TV+) S: Vaughn -- premieres 8/12/2024
Bad Monkey (Apple TV+) S: Vaughn -- premieres 8/12/2024
Welcome to the shady side of paradise where Vince Vaughn has a long list of unusual suspects. Bad Monkey premieres August 12 on Apple TV+ https://apple.co/_BadMonkey
Based on Carl Hiaasens New York Times bestselling novel and enduring cult favorite, Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), who has been bounced from the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, hell be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey.
