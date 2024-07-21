House of the Dragon (S2E06) -- "Smallfolk" -- 7/21/24
House of the Dragon (S2E06) -- "Smallfolk" -- 7/21/24
As usual. No details, episode title or description are available.
re: House of the Dragon (S2E06) -- "Smallfolk" -- 7/21/24
Another dull ass episode with some of the worst telegraphed scenes so far. The scene with Seassmoke and how that ended up was clumsily edited. Boy, I didn't see that ending coming.
re: House of the Dragon (S2E06) -- "Smallfolk" -- 7/21/24
It was better than last week.
The point of Daemons story at Harrenhal was to just bring season 1 characters back.
Im guessing the dragon Rhaena found in the Vale is Sheepstealer. That would seem to point to the fan theory that she is going to get Nettles storyline from the book,
Spoiler:
Minus banging Daemon
re: House of the Dragon (S2E06) -- "Smallfolk" -- 7/21/24
The preview said only two episodes remaining?! Didn't realize it was a shortened season, I'm bummed! Still they've all been good/great episodes.
re: House of the Dragon (S2E06) -- "Smallfolk" -- 7/21/24
This episode was almost feature-length.
I enjoyed the episode.
re: House of the Dragon (S2E06) -- "Smallfolk" -- 7/21/24
Episode is titled "Smallfolk"
Another good one.
re: House of the Dragon (S2E06) -- "Smallfolk" -- 7/21/24
With 2 episodes left my guess with how they finish the season is either
Spoiler:
Dragonseeds next week and Battle of the Gullet in the finale.
or
re: House of the Dragon (S2E06) -- "Smallfolk" -- 7/21/24
I'm thinking that the Daemon Harrenhal storyline is probably going to become more significant than we think...
BOOK SPOILERS FOLLOW
Spoiler:
Really... go back if you don't already know how the Black/Green Civil War plays out or don't care if you find out...
Spoiler:
Daemon and Aemond (and their respective dragons) both perish at the Battle Above the God's Eye. Aemond's body will eventually be recovered (with Daemon's sword Dark Sister stuck in skull through the eye socket), but Daemon's body or bones will never be found.
There is speculation that he didn't actually die, but instead went into seclusion with Nettles and lived out a quiet life away from all of the political fighting that defined his life.
I think that all of the stuff he's seeing at Harrenhal is going to burn him out or give him the self-realization that he doesn't want to continue on this path, and we'll find out that he doesn't die at the God's Eye but instead left his sword behind and went away with Nettles (whose arc as Daemon's lover might be passed on to Alys Rivers if they don't introduce Nettles and give her arc to Rhaena) as has been speculated. If Daemon does run off with Alys, then he'll probably end up raising Aemond's child who she'll get pregnant with after he takes Harrenhal and executes the Strongs.
re: House of the Dragon (S2E06) -- "Smallfolk" -- 7/21/24
I'm happy with the series so far. Sad to think only 2 more episodes left. I've been fighting the urge to rewatch GoT. lol
re: House of the Dragon (S2E06) -- "Smallfolk" -- 7/21/24
The People: We want great character development, drama, and intrigue on HotD.
HotD Show Writers: Cool. Here you go.
Those Same People: This is boring! More Dragons blowing fire!!!!
HotD Show Writers: Cool. Here you go.
