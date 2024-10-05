Ranma ½ (Netflix - October 5, 2024)
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,648
Received 721 Likes on 560 Posts
Ranma ½ (Netflix - October 5, 2024)
This was a pleasant surprise for me. They even got back most of the original cast.
A new anime adaptation of Ranma ½ was announced in Weekly Shōnen Sunday on June 26, 2024.[34][35] The television series is produced by MAPPA and directed by Kōnosuke Uda, with Kimiko Ueno writing series scripts, Hiromi Taniguchi designing the characters, and Kaoru Wada composing the music. It is set to premiere on October 5, 2024, on Nippon Television, with Netflix licensing it for streaming worldwide weekly starting on October 6 of the same year. The opening theme song is performed by Ano [ja].[36][37]
