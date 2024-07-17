Primetime Emmy Awards: 2024 Edition

Nominations:



Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr & Mrs Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem



Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows



Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons In Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country



Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston

Carrie Coon

Maya Erskine

Anna Sawai

Imelda Staunton

Reese Witherspoon



Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Idris Elba

Donald Glover

Walton Goggins

Gary Oldman

Hiroyuki Sanada

Dominic West



Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson

Ayo Edebiri

Maya Rudolph

Jean Smart

Kristen Wiig



Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Matt Berry

Larry David

Steve Martin

Martin Short

Jeremy Allen White

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai



Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jodie Foster

Brie Larson

Juno Temple

Sofia Vergara

Naomi Watts



Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Matt Bomer

Richard Gadd

Jon Hamm

Tom Hollander

Andrew Scott



Supporting Drama Actor:

Tadanobu Asano (“Shо̄gun”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)

Jon Hamm (“The Morning Show”)

Takehiro Hira (“Shōgun”)

Jack Lowden ("Slow Horses")

Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”)



Supporting Drama Actress

Christine Baranski (“The Gilded Age”)

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

Nicole Beharie (“The Morning Show”)

Greta Lee (“The Morning Show")

Lesley Manville (“The Crown”)

Karen Pittman (“The Morning Show”)

Holland Taylor (“The Morning Show”)



Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert



Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice



Outstanding Animated Program

Blue Eye Samurai (The Tale of The Ronin and The Bride)

Bob's Burgers (The Amazing Rudy)

Scavengers Reign (The Signal)

The Simpsons (Night of the Living Wage)

X-Men '97 (Remember It)

