Primetime Emmy Awards: 2024 Edition
Primetime Emmy Awards: 2024 Edition
Nominations:
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr & Mrs Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons In Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston
Carrie Coon
Maya Erskine
Anna Sawai
Imelda Staunton
Reese Witherspoon
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Idris Elba
Donald Glover
Walton Goggins
Gary Oldman
Hiroyuki Sanada
Dominic West
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson
Ayo Edebiri
Maya Rudolph
Jean Smart
Kristen Wiig
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Matt Berry
Larry David
Steve Martin
Martin Short
Jeremy Allen White
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Jodie Foster
Brie Larson
Juno Temple
Sofia Vergara
Naomi Watts
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Matt Bomer
Richard Gadd
Jon Hamm
Tom Hollander
Andrew Scott
Supporting Drama Actor:
Tadanobu Asano (“Shо̄gun”)
Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)
Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)
Jon Hamm (“The Morning Show”)
Takehiro Hira (“Shōgun”)
Jack Lowden ("Slow Horses")
Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”)
Supporting Drama Actress
Christine Baranski (“The Gilded Age”)
Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)
Nicole Beharie (“The Morning Show”)
Greta Lee (“The Morning Show")
Lesley Manville (“The Crown”)
Karen Pittman (“The Morning Show”)
Holland Taylor (“The Morning Show”)
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
Outstanding Animated Program
Blue Eye Samurai (The Tale of The Ronin and The Bride)
Bob's Burgers (The Amazing Rudy)
Scavengers Reign (The Signal)
The Simpsons (Night of the Living Wage)
X-Men '97 (Remember It)
Last edited by RichC2; 07-17-24 at 12:45 PM.
Re: Primetime Emmy Awards: 2024 Edition
It's impossible to take this seriously (some pun intended) when they continue to put The Bear (and cast) in the Comedy categories.
Re: Primetime Emmy Awards: 2024 Edition
Also it's weird that Shogun is competing in Best Drama Series when it was billed as a Limited Series. It has since been clarified that it's coming back, so it is correctly categorized.
Re: Primetime Emmy Awards: 2024 Edition
I thought the show was terrible, but I'm surprised Kate Winslet didn't get nominated for The Regime.
I was wondering how the hell Elizabeth Debicki didn't get a nomination for The Crown, but that list is missing the supporting drama categories.
Supporting Drama Actor:
Tadanobu Asano (“Shо̄gun”)
Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)
Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)
Jon Hamm (“The Morning Show”)
Takehiro Hira (“Shōgun”)
Jack Lowden ("Slow Horses")
Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”)
Supporting Drama Actress
Christine Baranski (“The Gilded Age”)
Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)
Nicole Beharie (“The Morning Show”)
Greta Lee (“The Morning Show")
Lesley Manville (“The Crown”)
Karen Pittman (“The Morning Show”)
Holland Taylor (“The Morning Show”)
Re: Primetime Emmy Awards: 2024 Edition
Sorry about that! Copy pasta from Deadline.
Re: Primetime Emmy Awards: 2024 Edition
I quit The Morning Show in Season 2, but did they really have four actresses who gave better performances than Moeka Hoshi as Fugi in Shogun?
