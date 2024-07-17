City of God: The Fight Rages On (Max) -- sequel series to the film -- premieres 8/25/24

Quote:

Max has just announced that the HBO Original series CITY OF GOD: THE FIGHT RAGES ON will premiere SUNDAY, AUGUST 25th on HBO Latino in the U.S. and will be available to stream globally on Max where the platform is available. Produced by O2 Filmes, the national series has also gained its official teaser art. Taking place two decades after the events of the internationally award-winning film, the production will have six episodes released weekly every Sunday until September 29th.



CITY OF GOD: THE FIGHT RAGES ON is an adapted continuation of the literary work of Paulo Lins and will tell the story of its characters taking as a starting point the work of the photographer Buscapé. The plot unfolds in the early 2000s when the release of a young drug dealer from prison puts Cidade de Deus back into dispute. Residents find themselves trapped between drug traffickers, militias and public authorities, but the need to escape this cycle makes the community unite to face the oppressor.



With excerpts from the film in flashbacks to reconstruct memories and affective recollections of the protagonists, the film's characters are back alongside new members. The cast includes big names such as: Alexandre Rodrigues, Roberta Rodrigues, Thiago Martins, Sabrina Rosa, Kiko Marques, Edson Oliveira, Andréia Horta, Marcos Palmeira, Eli Ferreira, Luellem de Castro, Jefferson Brasil, Otávio Linhares, Rafael Lozano, Leandro Daniel, Luiz Bertazzo and debuting talents from communities in Rio de Janeiro such as Cidade de Deus, Vidigal and Mangueira.



CITY OF GOD: THE FIGHT RAGES ON is an HBO Original series produced by O2 Filmes. The producers responsible for the project are Andrea Barata Ribeiro and Fernando Meirelles, the co-producers are Cris Abi and Gustavo Gontijo. Aly Muritiba signs he general direction and Bruno Costa joins as second director. The script is by Sérgio Machado, Renata Di Carmo, Armando Praça, Estevão Ribeiro, Rodrigo Felha and Muritiba. On the part of Warner Bros. Discovery is executive produced by Mariano Cesar, Anouk Aaron and Mônica Albuquerque.