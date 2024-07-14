DVD Talk Forum

James B. Sikking (Hill Street Blues, Doogie Howser) dead at 90

07-14-24, 09:50 PM
James B. Sikking (Hill Street Blues, Doogie Howser) dead at 90
07-14-24, 09:54 PM
Re: James B. Sikking (Hill Street Blues, Doogie Howser) dead at 90
I knew him best as Doogie Howser's Dad.
07-14-24, 10:01 PM
Re: James B. Sikking (Hill Street Blues, Doogie Howser) dead at 90
I did, too. As far as I know, he was a kind guy with a good work ethic. Always liked it when he showed up in something.
