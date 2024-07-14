House of the Dragon (S2E05) -- "Regent" -- 7/14/24
House of the Dragon (S2E05) -- "Regent" -- 7/14/24
Amid whispers of bad omens, the Greens consider how to fill a void on Aegon's Council. Jacaerys sets out on a rogue mission to strike a deal. Daemon enlists Lord Willem Blackwood to help persuade the Brackens to bend the knee.
I'm under the weather staying home this weekend. A pretty basic thread for now.
Re: House of the Dragon (S2E05) -- "Regent" -- 7/14/24
Expected this ep to be a slow after last week and that’s what we got.
The Dameon story is so bad. This is just like late series GoT, when Martin doesn’t give them much to work with and they have to make the story up themselves this is what you get.
Re: House of the Dragon (S2E05) -- "Regent" -- 7/14/24
But it's still kind of weird that the Black's biggest badass is off dicking around at Harrenhal while everyone is else is off fighting and dying.
