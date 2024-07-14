Re: House of the Dragon (S2E05) -- "Regent" -- 7/14/24

The Dameon story is so bad. This is just like late series GoT, when Martin doesnt give them much to work with and they have to make the story up themselves this is what you get.

I think the problem with Daemon's story is that they needed to take him off of the playing field, so they're stretching out his Riverlands storyline. If he was still at Dragonstone, then there's really no way that he wouldn't have gone into battle at Rook's Rest riding Caraxes instead of Rhaenya and Meleys.But it's still kind of weird that the Black's biggest badass is off dicking around at Harrenhal while everyone is else is off fighting and dying.