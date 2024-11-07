The Perfect Couple (Netflix) S: N. Kidman, L. Schreiber, D. Fanning, M. Fahey - 9/5/24
The Perfect Couple (Netflix) S: N. Kidman, L. Schreiber, D. Fanning, M. Fahey - 9/5/24
Another Limited Series Murder Mystery starring Nicole Kidman? Sign me up!
Bird Box director Susanne Bier will direct all six episodes and executive produce alongside showrunner Jenna Lamia (Good Girls). Shawn Levy also executive produces for 21 Laps Entertainment along with Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady for The Jackal Group, Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films and Josh Barry.
Check out the trailer above.
Re: The Perfect Couple (Netflix) S: N. Kidman, L. Schreiber, D. Fanning, M. Fahey - 9/5/24
It's interesting how Kidman, who was a top of the A-list Movie Star for decades, has so fully embraced made-for-streaming work in her 50s.
