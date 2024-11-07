DVD Talk Forum

The Perfect Couple (Netflix) S: N. Kidman, L. Schreiber, D. Fanning, M. Fahey - 9/5/24

TV Talk

The Perfect Couple (Netflix) S: N. Kidman, L. Schreiber, D. Fanning, M. Fahey - 9/5/24

   
The Perfect Couple (Netflix) S: N. Kidman, L. Schreiber, D. Fanning, M. Fahey - 9/5/24
Another Limited Series Murder Mystery starring Nicole Kidman? Sign me up!

The Perfect Couple Trailer: Nicole Kidman Among The Suspects In Netflix Murder Mystery Series; Premiere Date Set

You might say its a wedding to remember. Netflix has dropped the first trailer for The Perfect Couple, its upcoming murder mystery series based on Elin Hilderbrands bestseller. Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy, Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning, Ishaan Khatter, Billy Howle, and Jack Reynor star in the limited series which premieres September 5 on the streamer.The Perfect Couple follows Amelia Sacks (Hewson), a bride marrying into one of Nantuckets wealthiest families. The grooms mother Greer Garrison Winbury (Kidman), a famous novelist, spares no expense on the high-society wedding. But, when a dead body appears on the beach, everyones Champagne dreams quickly vanish and are replaced by suspicion. As secrets bubble up to the surface, an investigation takes hold that feels plucked from one of Greers books.



Bird Box director Susanne Bier will direct all six episodes and executive produce alongside showrunner Jenna Lamia (Good Girls). Shawn Levy also executive produces for 21 Laps Entertainment along with Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady for The Jackal Group, Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films and Josh Barry.

Check out the trailer above.
Re: The Perfect Couple (Netflix) S: N. Kidman, L. Schreiber, D. Fanning, M. Fahey - 9/5/24
It's interesting how Kidman, who was a top of the A-list Movie Star for decades, has so fully embraced made-for-streaming work in her 50s.
Re: The Perfect Couple (Netflix) S: N. Kidman, L. Schreiber, D. Fanning, M. Fahey - 9/5/24
Originally Posted by Count Dooku
It's interesting how Kidman, who was a top of the A-list Movie Star for decades, has so fully embraced made-for-streaming work in her 50s.
She EPs all of these shows (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, The Undoing, Roar, Lioness). It gives her a lot of control and power I bet she couldn't get with major film productions. And she won an Emmy for producing Big Little Lies, as well as an acting one.
