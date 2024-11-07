The Perfect Couple (Netflix) S: N. Kidman, L. Schreiber, D. Fanning, M. Fahey - 9/5/24

Another Limited Series Murder Mystery starring Nicole Kidman? Sign me up!follows Amelia Sacks (Hewson), a bride marrying into one of Nantuckets wealthiest families. The grooms mother Greer Garrison Winbury (Kidman), a famous novelist, spares no expense on the high-society wedding. But, when a dead body appears on the beach, everyones Champagne dreams quickly vanish and are replaced by suspicion. As secrets bubble up to the surface, an investigation takes hold that feels plucked from one of Greers books.director Susanne Bier will direct all six episodes and executive produce alongside showrunner Jenna Lamia (). Shawn Levy also executive produces for 21 Laps Entertainment along with Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady for The Jackal Group, Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films and Josh Barry.Check out the trailer above.