DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E07) - Accept / Honesty - 7/09/24

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E07) - Accept / Honesty - 7/09/24

   
Old 07-09-24, 07:49 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
Goldberg74's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 19,359
Received 861 Likes on 564 Posts
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E07) - Accept / Honesty - 7/09/24


Star Wars: The Acolyte - "Accept / Honesty" (Season 1, Episode 7; Runtime: ?? minutes)
Writers: Charmaine DeGraté, Jen Richards, and Jasmyne Flournoy
Director: Kogonada
Description: TBA
Two more eps to go and this ep should answer the age old question: What really happened on Brendok?

Season One Threads:
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E01 & E02) - Lost / Found & Revenge / Justice- 6/4/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E03) - Destiny - 6/11/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E04) - Day - 6/18/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E05) - Night - 6/24/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Teach / Corrupt - 7/02/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E07) - Accept / Honesty - 7/09/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E08) - Doom - 7/16/24
Goldberg74 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Last Show You Binged?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Your Privacy Choices -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.