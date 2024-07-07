DVD Talk Forum

House of the Dragon (S2E04) -- "The Red Dragon and the Gold -- 7/7/24

House of the Dragon (S2E04) -- "The Red Dragon and the Gold -- 7/7/24

   
07-07-24, 12:00 PM
House of the Dragon (S2E04) -- "The Red Dragon and the Gold -- 7/7/24



Some great episodes the last few weeks. But, the TV Forum has been pretty dead and there hasn't been much engagement with the new season.

Oh well.
07-07-24, 12:29 PM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E04) -- "The Red Dragon and the Gold -- 7/7/24
That is a hell of an episode title. Hope the show lives up to it.
07-07-24, 03:30 PM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E04) -- "The Red Dragon and the Gold -- 7/7/24
Another indication that this is going to be a big episode: it's directed by noted Game of Thrones director Alan Taylor.
07-07-24, 03:57 PM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E04) -- "The Red Dragon and the Gold -- 7/7/24
Eh. He also directed the first episode of this season. Nothing special. If it's going to be an action oriented episode bring back Neil Marshall.
07-07-24, 09:13 PM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E04) -- "The Red Dragon and the Gold -- 7/7/24
What a fucking episode...
07-07-24, 09:21 PM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E04) -- "The Red Dragon and the Gold -- 7/7/24
Well that was brutal
07-07-24, 09:25 PM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E04) -- "The Red Dragon and the Gold -- 7/7/24
About fucking time. I was losing wood over here.
07-07-24, 09:54 PM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E04) -- "The Red Dragon and the Gold -- 7/7/24
Meleys was holding her/his own.
07-07-24, 10:35 PM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E04) -- "The Red Dragon and the Gold -- 7/7/24
Originally Posted by csant
Meleys was holding her/his own.
It's a her. In the book she's called "The Red Queen."

The battle for Rook's Rest was well done.

The Daemon story at Harrenhal is really dragging.
07-08-24, 12:04 AM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E04) -- "The Red Dragon and the Gold -- 7/7/24
That was an amazing dragon battle sequence and brutal climax.

I almost thought that we lost two people, but Ryan Condal clarified the end result in the Inside the Episode bonus feature.

Well, if some of you were asleep for the 1st 3 weeks, this episode should have woken you up.
07-08-24, 12:48 AM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E04) -- "The Red Dragon and the Gold -- 7/7/24
Originally Posted by Decker
That is a hell of an episode title. Hope the show lives up to it.
It is actually NOT the title of the episode. This episode was "The Red Dragon and the Gold".
07-08-24, 12:51 AM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E04) -- "The Red Dragon and the Gold -- 7/7/24
These episodes are becoming a chore to get through. It's all a bunch of characters that I either don't care about or have no idea who they are. Now the Matt Smith character is having visions which is about the most cliched plot device that I see on practically every show these days. Then they add subtitles which makes it all the worse. The blonde queen lady is a pretty good actress though even if I don't get what she's talking about most of the time.

Was the dragon fight supposed to be good? It was super confusing, as I can't tell which dragon belongs on which side and who is riding them. One of them wore a helmet, so not sure who that was. It looked like the Matt Smith character but I don't think it was him. All the shots of people on dragons look like they were green screened. Am I supposed to know who died in the end?
07-08-24, 01:13 AM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E04) -- "The Red Dragon and the Gold -- 7/7/24
Yes, yes you were.
07-08-24, 03:53 AM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E04) -- "The Red Dragon and the Gold -- 7/7/24
Pretty much knew going in to this battle how it would end. But still kind of hoping for a different outcome. The writers for this do change things up a bit from Martin's established history, which is itself incomplete and unreliable.

Wonder if they're going to end this season with The Fall of
Spoiler:
King's Landing.


Then next season will probably have the Butcher's Ball and end on the Battle Above The God's Eye.

And they can probably wrap it up in the fourth season.
07-08-24, 10:26 AM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E04) -- "The Red Dragon and the Gold -- 7/7/24
Originally Posted by windom
These episodes are becoming a chore to get through. It's all a bunch of characters that I either don't care about or have no idea who they are. Now the Matt Smith character is having visions which is about the most cliched plot device that I see on practically every show these days. Then they add subtitles which makes it all the worse. The blonde queen lady is a pretty good actress though even if I don't get what she's talking about most of the time.

Was the dragon fight supposed to be good? It was super confusing, as I can't tell which dragon belongs on which side and who is riding them. One of them wore a helmet, so not sure who that was. It looked like the Matt Smith character but I don't think it was him. All the shots of people on dragons look like they were green screened. Am I supposed to know who died in the end?
These are the sort of "viewers" I don't understand. Television programs aren't mandatory. You don't understand the basics of the show, so why do you keep watching it? I can't imagine continuing to watch a show where I couldn't remember, recognize or understand the characters.
07-08-24, 10:34 AM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E04) -- "The Red Dragon and the Gold -- 7/7/24
Originally Posted by windom
These episodes are becoming a chore to get through. It's all a bunch of characters that I either don't care about or have no idea who they are. Now the Matt Smith character is having visions which is about the most cliched plot device that I see on practically every show these days. Then they add subtitles which makes it all the worse. The blonde queen lady is a pretty good actress though even if I don't get what she's talking about most of the time.

Was the dragon fight supposed to be good? It was super confusing, as I can't tell which dragon belongs on which side and who is riding them. One of them wore a helmet, so not sure who that was. It looked like the Matt Smith character but I don't think it was him. All the shots of people on dragons look like they were green screened. Am I supposed to know who died in the end?
Sounds like this show is simply not for you. And there is nothing wrong with that. There are plenty of other things to watch.
07-08-24, 04:00 PM
Re: House of the Dragon (S2E04) -- "The Red Dragon and the Gold -- 7/7/24
This was a riveting episode. Sad to lose Rhaenys, she was awesome. Aemond is an asshole, but fun to watch. Can't stand Ser Cole, hope he comes to an unfortunate end.

I binged season 1 just a few weeks ago and have been watching the S2 episodes as they come out. This show overall is really well done, and I like all the scheming and strategizing. My only complaint--though I understand the reasoning of it--is so many characters that look similar and have similar sounding names (for example Aegon/Aemond/Daemon and Rhaenys/Rhaenyra/Rhaena). It can be confusing to remember who's who. I think I'm finally starting to have them sorted out in my head now, though.
07-08-24, 05:44 PM
Re: House of the Dragon (S2E04) -- "The Red Dragon and the Gold -- 7/7/24
I didn't know any of the spoilers from the book, so when Rhaenys kept turning around I was like "JUST GO BACK HOME!"
