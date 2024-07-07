re: House of the Dragon (S2E04) -- "The Red Dragon and the Gold -- 7/7/24

These episodes are becoming a chore to get through. It's all a bunch of characters that I either don't care about or have no idea who they are. Now the Matt Smith character is having visions which is about the most cliched plot device that I see on practically every show these days. Then they add subtitles which makes it all the worse. The blonde queen lady is a pretty good actress though even if I don't get what she's talking about most of the time.



Was the dragon fight supposed to be good? It was super confusing, as I can't tell which dragon belongs on which side and who is riding them. One of them wore a helmet, so not sure who that was. It looked like the Matt Smith character but I don't think it was him. All the shots of people on dragons look like they were green screened. Am I supposed to know who died in the end?