House of the Dragon (S2E04) -- "A Dance of Dragons" -- 7/7/24
House of the Dragon (S2E04) -- "A Dance of Dragons" -- 7/7/24
Some great episodes the last few weeks. But, the TV Forum has been pretty dead and there hasn't been much engagement with the new season.
Oh well.
Re: House of the Dragon (S2E04) -- "A Dance of Dragons" -- 7/7/24
That is a hell of an episode title. Hope the show lives up to it.
Re: House of the Dragon (S2E04) -- "A Dance of Dragons" -- 7/7/24
Another indication that this is going to be a big episode: it's directed by noted Game of Thrones director Alan Taylor.
Re: House of the Dragon (S2E04) -- "A Dance of Dragons" -- 7/7/24
Eh. He also directed the first episode of this season. Nothing special. If it's going to be an action oriented episode bring back Neil Marshall.
