Who needed TV when you had...

I've been a huge fan of Radio Drama (and, to a lesser degree, radio comedy) since the mid 70's. My dad had recorded dozens of radio shows on reel to reel tapes in the early 70's (on rebroadcasts/re-runs), so I was exposed to this stuff when most people weren't.Let me tell you something, in the 50's Radio Drama was far superior to Television Drama of the same era when it came to the writing. It wasn't even close. Radio seemed to have less censorship than TV, and TV was aimed at a less intelligent audience, so they dumbed it down to make it appealing to kids and stupid people.Now, that's a generalization, and a bit of hyperbole, but a lot of TV was really dumbed down when it came to the writing. (There are always exceptions.)Radio drama had some amazing writing. Dragnet, Richard Diamond Private Detective, Philip Marlowe, The Six Shooter, Tales Of The Texas Rangers, etc, all featured outstanding writing. But the best written show was unquestionably Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar from 1955 to 1956 while the show was actually run 5 days per week, 15 minutes per day (so a 70 minute story, more or less). That format let them flesh out the main plot, add subplots, add more characters, and actually have character development. It was brilliant. Jack Johnstone was the Producer/Director of the revamped Johnny Dollar, and he ended up writing a lot of the episodes as well. He hired a new actor to play Johnny Dollar, Bob Bailey, who became the definitive Dollar (there were 4 other actors who played Johnny Doller, two before, and two after), and everything clicked with this show.Here are two of my favorite episodesThere were some great Science Fiction shows, too, like Dimension X and X Minus One. Here's a great story, decades before Back To The Future and Jurassic Park...