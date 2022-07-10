Re: Who needed TV when you had...

When I was a kid, my grandfather used to keep the radio on while he slept, and at night one of these programs would come on. His bedroom was across from mine, and we usually kept both doors open in the winter and summer so heat and cool could circulate. It was either mystery or horror-themed, and it opened with a creaking door that kind of freaked me out at first, but later found sort of comforting. I think it was called "The Inner Sanctum."A while back I was looking for some of these old radio programs online, and discovered that a lot of them were never preserved or archived, and are now lost. Sort of like 1960s episodes of