Spencer Milligan (Rick Marshall from 1970s Land of the Lost) dead at 86

Spencer Milligan (Rick Marshall from 1970s Land of the Lost) dead at 86

   
Spencer Milligan (Rick Marshall from 1970s Land of the Lost) dead at 86


In case you need to refresh your memory from your childhood


Want to feel really old.

Wesley Eure who played Will is now 72

Kathy Coleman who played Holly is 62

I watched the repeats in the early 80s. I remember Milligan quit the show after 2 seasons due to a contract dispute and they brought in "Uncle Jack"

Did the series ever get resolution?
