The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras (MTV) - premieres 8/14/24

Quote:

Era 1 (Seasons 1-10)

Tina Barta (8 Challenges)

Katie Cooley (11 Challenges, 1 win)

Aneesa Ferreira (17 Challenges)

Brad Fiorenza (13 Challenges, 1 Win)

Derrick Kosinski (13 Challenges, 3 Wins)

Mark Long (8 Challenges, 2 Wins)

Rachel Robinson (8 Challenges, 2 Wins)

CT Tamburello (19 Challenges, 5 Wins)

Darrell Taylor (14 Challenges, 4 Wins)

Jodi Weatherton (5 Challenges, 2 Wins)

Era 2 (Seasons 11-20)

Derek Chavez (5 Challenges)

Nehemiah Clark (7 Challenges, 1 win)

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (23 Challenges, 7 Wins)

KellyAnne Judd (7 Challenges)

Ryan Kehoe (7 Challenges)

Aviv Melmed (1 Challenges, 1 Win)

Brandon Nelson (6 Challenges)

Emily Schromm (3 Challenges, 1 Win)

Cara Maria Sorbello (15 Challenges, 2 Wins)

Laurel Stucky (8 Challenges, 2 Wins)

Era 3 (Seasons 21-30)

Tori Deal (9 Challenges, 1 Win)

Amanda Garcia (7 Challenges)

Leroy Garrett (13 Challenges)

Jonna Mannion (10 Challenges, 2 Wins)

Nia Moore (4 Challenges)

Tony Raines (7 Challenges)

Averey Tressler (3 Challenges)

Devin Walker (7 Challenges, 1 Win)

Cory Wharton (10 Challenges)

Jordan Wiseley (9 Challenges, 4 Wins)

Era 4 (Seasons 31-39)

Paulie Calafiore (4 Challenges)

Theo Campbell (3 Challenges)

Kaycee Clark (5 Challenges, 1 Win)

Michele Fitzgerald (4 Challenges)

Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. (2 Challenges)

Olivia Kaiser (2 Challenges)

Josh Martinez (6 Challenges)

Nurys Mateo (2 Challenges)

Jenny West (2 Challenges, 1 win)

Kyland Young (2 Challenges)

s flagship series is coming back this summer with a cast that’s bigger and better than ever before. Welcome to, a monstrous competition with 40 (!) cast members who will all be throwing down for their share of a whopping $1 million prize.In the forthcoming 40th season (which premieres Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 8/7c on MTV ), “the path to glory is far from easy, as they must first compete at the Era Invitational and eliminate the weakest links from within their ownEra for only the best will earn a coveted spot on their team,” according to the season’s official description. “With relentless new challenges and twists, these seasoned Veterans are perpetually kept on their toes in the game they thought they had mastered.”The full cast features 10 competitors from each era and is a mix of recent, flagship players and a few participants we haven’t seen in years. Era 1 has a stacked line-up featuring champs CT Tamburello, Jodi Weatherton, Darrell Taylor and recent returnee Rachel Robinson. The Era 2 team boasts a player we haven’t seen since she won herback in 2006 — Aviv Melmed — plus heavy hitter Emily Schromm and fan favorite Cara Maria Sorbello.Eras 3 and 4 include other familiar faces such as Tori Deal, Leroy Garrett, Jordan Wiseley, Nurys Mateo, Michele Fitzgerald and so many more (see below).Catch preview specialairing Wednesday, Aug. 7th at 8/7c on MTV, in addition to a new season of, with episodes dropping every Thursday following the premiere.Photo : Courtesy of MTVPhoto : Courtesy of MTVPhoto : Courtesy of MTVPhoto : Courtesy of MTV