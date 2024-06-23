DVD Talk Forum

House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- "Rhaenyra the Cruel" -- 6/23/24

House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- "Rhaenyra the Cruel" -- 6/23/24

   
Old 06-23-24, 07:09 PM
House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- "Rhaenyra the Cruel" -- 6/23/24


No episode title or description released

I wonder why HBO's PR department has been secretive of this in the last few years for a lot of their shows. Are they seriously worried those will get people upset over spoilers?
Old 06-23-24, 07:23 PM
Re: House of the Dragon (S2E01) -- Episode 2 -- 6/23/24
Aren't some folk, especially hardcore fans, highly sensitive to spoilers? Just seems like HBO playing ball to me.
Old 06-23-24, 10:14 PM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- "Rhaenyra the Cruel" -- 6/23/24
Much better episode than last week's.
Old 06-23-24, 10:29 PM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- "Rhaenyra the Cruel" -- 6/23/24
Good tension in twins bro scene but she could of just ran out of the room lol
Old 06-23-24, 11:16 PM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- "Rhaenyra the Cruel" -- 6/23/24
I liked that episode a lot. Best of the series, I think. Poor innocent ratcatchers.
That duel at the end was great, but yeah, Queen Rhaenyra, that was your time to bounce.
Also there was a ten minute swordfight in the Queens chambers. How incompetent are the rest of her Queens Guard?
Old 06-23-24, 11:57 PM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- "Rhaenyra the Cruel" -- 6/23/24
BTW : That one scene in the commoners house, where the wife serves soup and complains about price gouging at the grocery store. Who were they and why was that scene included? Will inflation concerns play a big role in the upcoming Westeros elections?
Old 06-24-24, 12:16 AM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- "Rhaenyra the Cruel" -- 6/23/24
Originally Posted by Decker
BTW : That one scene in the commoners’ house, where the wife serves soup and complains about price gouging at the grocery store. Who were they and why was that scene included? Will inflation concerns play a big role in the upcoming Westeros elections?
That was Hugh who ask the king for material for making the Scorpion to fight the dragon in the first episode.
Old 06-24-24, 09:36 AM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- "Rhaenyra the Cruel" -- 6/23/24
Originally Posted by Decker
I liked that episode a lot. Best of the series, I think. Poor innocent ratcatchers.
That duel at the end was great, but yeah, Queen Rhaenyra, that was your time to bounce.
Also there was a ten minute swordfight in the Queens chambers. How incompetent are the rest of her Queens Guard?

Yeah, really. I actually thought the Queen's Guard would come in and not knowing who was who, just kill them both where they stood. That would have been better than what we actually got.

Old 06-24-24, 01:45 PM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- "Rhaenyra the Cruel" -- 6/23/24
Considering they're currently in state of civil war, or nearly there, both the Red Keep and Dragonstone are running some really lax security. I'd think they'd have at least two guards stationed outside of the Queens' bedrooms.
Old 06-25-24, 02:29 AM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- "Rhaenyra the Cruel" -- 6/23/24
Man, Ser Arryk and Erryk’s fight scene was heartbreaking 💔

Aegon really snapped in this episode, especially after firing his grandfather and then making his Mom’s lover his right hand man. Unknowingly.

Rhys Ifans was also really good in this episode.
Old 06-25-24, 04:12 AM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- "Rhaenyra the Cruel" -- 6/23/24
Originally Posted by Decker
Who were they and why was that scene included?
Would've had the same questions because it did stand out, but he will be playing a larger role. (as I've read)

Fantastic episode, contrast this with a certain other series currently running - it's so refreshing to see adults handling their business and craft masterfully.
Old 06-25-24, 11:05 AM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- "Rhaenyra the Cruel" -- 6/23/24
The title of this episode is:

"Rhaenyra the Cruel"

story or Goldberg74 or dex14 can either of you make a quick update?
Old 06-25-24, 01:49 PM
re: House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- "Rhaenyra the Cruel" -- 6/23/24
Ser Cole...TRASH.
