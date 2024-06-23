House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- "Rhaenyra the Cruel" -- 6/23/24
House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- "Rhaenyra the Cruel" -- 6/23/24
No episode title or description released
I wonder why HBO's PR department has been secretive of this in the last few years for a lot of their shows. Are they seriously worried those will get people upset over spoilers?
Re: House of the Dragon (S2E01) -- Episode 2 -- 6/23/24
Aren't some folk, especially hardcore fans, highly sensitive to spoilers? Just seems like HBO playing ball to me.
re: House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- "Rhaenyra the Cruel" -- 6/23/24
Much better episode than last week's.
re: House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- "Rhaenyra the Cruel" -- 6/23/24
I liked that episode a lot. Best of the series, I think. Poor innocent ratcatchers.
That duel at the end was great, but yeah, Queen Rhaenyra, that was your time to bounce.
Also there was a ten minute swordfight in the Queens chambers. How incompetent are the rest of her Queens Guard?
re: House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- "Rhaenyra the Cruel" -- 6/23/24
BTW : That one scene in the commoners house, where the wife serves soup and complains about price gouging at the grocery store. Who were they and why was that scene included? Will inflation concerns play a big role in the upcoming Westeros elections?
re: House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- "Rhaenyra the Cruel" -- 6/23/24
re: House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- "Rhaenyra the Cruel" -- 6/23/24
Yeah, really. I actually thought the Queen's Guard would come in and not knowing who was who, just kill them both where they stood. That would have been better than what we actually got.
re: House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- "Rhaenyra the Cruel" -- 6/23/24
Considering they're currently in state of civil war, or nearly there, both the Red Keep and Dragonstone are running some really lax security. I'd think they'd have at least two guards stationed outside of the Queens' bedrooms.
re: House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- "Rhaenyra the Cruel" -- 6/23/24
Man, Ser Arryk and Erryk’s fight scene was heartbreaking 💔
Aegon really snapped in this episode, especially after firing his grandfather and then making his Mom’s lover his right hand man. Unknowingly.
Rhys Ifans was also really good in this episode.
Aegon really snapped in this episode, especially after firing his grandfather and then making his Mom’s lover his right hand man. Unknowingly.
Rhys Ifans was also really good in this episode.
re: House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- "Rhaenyra the Cruel" -- 6/23/24
Fantastic episode, contrast this with a certain other series currently running - it's so refreshing to see adults handling their business and craft masterfully.
re: House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- "Rhaenyra the Cruel" -- 6/23/24
The title of this episode is:
"Rhaenyra the Cruel"
story or Goldberg74 or dex14 can either of you make a quick update?
re: House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- "Rhaenyra the Cruel" -- 6/23/24
Ser Cole...TRASH.
