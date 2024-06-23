DVD Talk Forum

House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- Episode 2 -- 6/23/24

House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- Episode 2 -- 6/23/24

   
House of the Dragon (S2E02) -- Episode 2 -- 6/23/24


No episode title or description released

I wonder why HBO's PR department has been secretive of this in the last few years for a lot of their shows. Are they seriously worried those will get people upset over spoilers?
Re: House of the Dragon (S2E01) -- Episode 2 -- 6/23/24
Aren't some folk, especially hardcore fans, highly sensitive to spoilers? Just seems like HBO playing ball to me.
