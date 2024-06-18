Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E04) - Episode 4 - 6/18/24
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 19,289
Received 835 Likes on 546 Posts
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E04) - Episode 4 - 6/18/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte - "Episode 4" (Season 1, Episode 4; Runtime: 32 minutes)
Writers: Kor Adana and Claire Kiechel
Director: Alex Garcia Lopez
Description:
Writers: Kor Adana and Claire Kiechel
Director: Alex Garcia Lopez
Description:
Spoiler:
... coming soon.
If the story proceeds in a natural progression post flashback, we should see Mae taking on Kelnacca, the Wookie Jedi.
Season One Threads:
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E01 & E02) - Lost / Found & Revenge / Justice- 6/4/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E03) - Destiny - 6/11/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E04) - Episode 4 - 6/18/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E05) - Episode 5 - 6/24/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Episode 6 - 7/02/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E07) - Episode 7 - 7/09/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E08) - Episode 8 - 7/16/24
Last edited by Goldberg74; 06-18-24 at 10:42 AM.
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 77,113
Received 6,497 Likes on 4,443 Posts
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E04) - Episode 4 - 6/18/24
Every Jedi speaks English except the Wookie one. That seems odd.
#3
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 19,289
Received 835 Likes on 546 Posts
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off