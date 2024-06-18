DVD Talk Forum

Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E04) - Episode 4 - 6/18/24

   
06-18-24, 10:36 AM
Moderator
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 19,289
Received 835 Likes on 546 Posts
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E04) - Episode 4 - 6/18/24


Star Wars: The Acolyte - "Episode 4" (Season 1, Episode 4; Runtime: 32 minutes)
Writers: Kor Adana and Claire Kiechel
Director: Alex Garcia Lopez
Description:
Spoiler:
... coming soon.

Rumored to be the shortest of the eight episodes and this is the half way mark.

If the story proceeds in a natural progression post flashback, we should see Mae taking on Kelnacca, the Wookie Jedi.

Season One Threads:
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E01 & E02) - Lost / Found & Revenge / Justice- 6/4/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E03) - Destiny - 6/11/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E04) - Episode 4 - 6/18/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E05) - Episode 5 - 6/24/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Episode 6 - 7/02/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E07) - Episode 7 - 7/09/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E08) - Episode 8 - 7/16/24
06-18-24, 10:41 AM
Decker
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 77,113
Received 6,497 Likes on 4,443 Posts
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E04) - Episode 4 - 6/18/24
Every Jedi speaks English except the Wookie one. That seems odd.
06-18-24, 10:43 AM
Moderator
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 19,289
Received 835 Likes on 546 Posts
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E04) - Episode 4 - 6/18/24
Originally Posted by Decker
Every Jedi speaks Basic except the Wookie one. That seems odd.
Fixed.
