Kin 2021 Irish Crime Drama Series Where To Watch?

TV Talk

Kin 2021 Irish Crime Drama Series Where To Watch?

   
Kin 2021 Irish Crime Drama Series Where To Watch?
From IMDB: Kin tells the story of a fictional Dublin family embroiled in gangland war and speaks to the enduring unbreakable bonds of blood and family.

Two seasons. We found the first season available to stream from our county library of all places, but can not find season two anywhere.

A few familiar faces in the cast from shows such as Rome, Peaky Blinders, Shetland, and GoT.

Re: Kin 2021 Irish Crime Drama Series Where To Watch?
Looks like only Season 1 is available to stream.

https://www.justwatch.com/us/tv-show/kin-2021

That website is great for finding where stuff is.
Re: Kin 2021 Irish Crime Drama Series Where To Watch?
Oh well thanks for looking and making me aware of the JW site.
Looks like a good source for info.
