Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (Peacock) -- S: Hart, Jackson, Cheadle, Henson, Howard -- 9/5/24
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 79,509
Received 3,800 Likes on 2,724 Posts
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (Peacock) -- S: Hart, Jackson, Cheadle, Henson, Howard -- 9/5/24
Synopsis: Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Alis historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one mans life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the Black Mecca. When a hustler named Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the countrys wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlantas history. Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the citys desegregated police force, who is tasked with bringing those responsible to justice.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off