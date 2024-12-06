Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (Peacock) -- S: Hart, Jackson, Cheadle, Henson, Howard -- 9/5/24

Quote:



Synopsis: Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Alis historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one mans life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the Black Mecca. When a hustler named Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the countrys wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlantas history. Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the citys desegregated police force, who is tasked with bringing those responsible to justice.



