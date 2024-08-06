Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Paramount+) -- Mutant Mayhem continuation -- premieres 8/9/24

Quote:

Paramount+ today revealed the official trailer and key art for the upcoming, all-new original 2D animated series TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES during a session at the inaugural IGN Live in Los Angeles. All 12 episodes of the premiere season of TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES will debut on Friday, August 9, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and on Saturday, August 10 in the U.K. and Australia. Rollout in additional international markets will be announced at a later date.



Also revealed today, all-new TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES guest stars include Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live) as Rod, a lazy rich kid who loves Mutants so much, hell do everything in his power to become one, and Alanna Ubach (Ted) as Bishop, a brilliant inventor who believes mutants are the greatest danger to humanity and that all of them, including the Turtles, must be eliminated. Additional guest stars are still to be announced.



The series is produced by Nickelodeon Animation and Point Grey Pictures, who​ brought audiences last summers smash-hit Paramount Pictures film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. From the universe of the Mutant Mayhem film, the all-new Paramount+ original series TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES explores the adventures of everyone's favorite pizza-loving heroes as they emerge from the sewers onto the streets of NYC. Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey are faced with new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple.



Reprising their roles from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem are Micah Abbey (Cousins for Life) as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. (THE CHI) as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) as Leonardo, Brady Noon (Family Switch) as Raphael and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) as April ONeil.



TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES is executive produced by Chris Yost (The Mandalorian, Thor: Ragnarok) and Alan Wan (Blue Eye Samurai, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles [2012 Series]). Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, TV Series Animation, Nickelodeon, and Nikki Price, Director of Development and Executive in Charge of Production.



In addition to the upcoming new series, stream all things Turtles on Paramount+.