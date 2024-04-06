DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Hostel TV series -- S: Paul Giamatti -- From Eli Roth in the works

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Hostel TV series -- S: Paul Giamatti -- From Eli Roth in the works

   
Old 06-04-24, 01:40 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 79,452
Received 3,782 Likes on 2,711 Posts
Hostel TV series -- S: Paul Giamatti -- From Eli Roth in the works
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 06-05-24, 07:52 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 45,400
Received 1,040 Likes on 824 Posts
Re: Hostel TV series -- S: Paul Giamatti -- From Eli Roth in the works
You know what? Sure why not. In fact, make it a continuation of Billions.
RichC2 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-06-24, 12:44 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 79,452
Received 3,782 Likes on 2,711 Posts
Re: Hostel TV series -- S: Paul Giamatti -- From Eli Roth in the works
I'm not sure what network or streamer would pick this up. Getting Giamatti is definitely a positive. I'm curious if he would be a protagonist like a cop or FBI or an antagonist like one of the heads in charge of this club of sickos.

If you go soft on the gore, it would just be another lame watered TV adaptation.

Shudder would seem like a logical choice since they are full on horror, but I'm not sure they would have the money for this.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 06-06-24, 06:16 AM
  #4  
TGM
DVD Talk Legend
 
TGM's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Massachusetts
Posts: 16,979
Received 405 Likes on 253 Posts
Re: Hostel TV series -- S: Paul Giamatti -- From Eli Roth in the works
I'd have no interest in this if not for Giamatti.
TGM is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
The Boys (Amazon) - Season 4 Thread - premieres 6/13/24

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.