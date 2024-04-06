Re: Hostel TV series -- S: Paul Giamatti -- From Eli Roth in the works

I'm not sure what network or streamer would pick this up. Getting Giamatti is definitely a positive. I'm curious if he would be a protagonist like a cop or FBI or an antagonist like one of the heads in charge of this club of sickos.



If you go soft on the gore, it would just be another lame watered TV adaptation.



Shudder would seem like a logical choice since they are full on horror, but I'm not sure they would have the money for this.