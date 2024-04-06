Hostel TV series -- S: Paul Giamatti -- From Eli Roth in the works
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 79,452
Received 3,782 Likes on 2,711 Posts
Hostel TV series -- S: Paul Giamatti -- From Eli Roth in the works
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 45,400
Received 1,040 Likes on 824 Posts
Re: Hostel TV series -- S: Paul Giamatti -- From Eli Roth in the works
You know what? Sure why not. In fact, make it a continuation of Billions.
#3
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 79,452
Received 3,782 Likes on 2,711 Posts
Re: Hostel TV series -- S: Paul Giamatti -- From Eli Roth in the works
I'm not sure what network or streamer would pick this up. Getting Giamatti is definitely a positive. I'm curious if he would be a protagonist like a cop or FBI or an antagonist like one of the heads in charge of this club of sickos.
If you go soft on the gore, it would just be another lame watered TV adaptation.
Shudder would seem like a logical choice since they are full on horror, but I'm not sure they would have the money for this.
If you go soft on the gore, it would just be another lame watered TV adaptation.
Shudder would seem like a logical choice since they are full on horror, but I'm not sure they would have the money for this.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Massachusetts
Posts: 16,979
Received 405 Likes on 253 Posts
Re: Hostel TV series -- S: Paul Giamatti -- From Eli Roth in the works
I'd have no interest in this if not for Giamatti.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off