Scavengers Reign (Max, Netflix) - Netflix Premiere 5/31/2024

   
Scavengers Reign (Max, Netflix) - Netflix Premiere 5/31/2024
I can't find a thread for it, but there's an extremely well reviewed Sci-Fi Animated show premiering on Netflix today:


If it sounds at all familiar, it's because it premiered on Max 7 months ago, and was cancelled.

Netflix is reportedly contemplating renewing it for a second season, if the first season does well on their service:
https://www.polygon.com/24168682/sca...ix-sci-fi-show

The reviews are crazy positive:
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/tv/scavengers_reign

So if you have time this weekend, watch the show on Netflix. It's actually still on Max as well, but the Netflix views are going to have a bigger impact on its possible future.
