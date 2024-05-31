Scavengers Reign (Max, Netflix) - Netflix Premiere 5/31/2024

I can't find a thread for it, but there's an extremely well reviewed Sci-Fi Animated show premiering on Netflix today:If it sounds at all familiar, it's because it premiered on Max 7 months ago, and was cancelled.Netflix is reportedly contemplating renewing it for a second season, if the first season does well on their service:The reviews are crazy positive:So if you have time this weekend, watch the show on Netflix. It's actually still on Max as well, but the Netflix views are going to have a bigger impact on its possible future.