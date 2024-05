300 prequel TV series in early development

Quote:

A “ 300 ” TV series adaptation is in early development at Warner Bros. Television has learned from sources.Exact plot details are still being worked out, but sources say that the show would serve as a prequel to the 2006 film. No writer or platform is currently attached to the project.Deals are still being negotiated, but Zack Snyder , who directed and co-wrote “300,” is in talks to direct and executive produce the series. Deborah Snyder, who executive produced “300,” would also return as an executive producer under her and Zack’s Stone Quarry production banner, with Stone Quarry’s Wesley Coller also on board. Gianni Nunnari, Mark Canton, and Bernie Goldmann — all of whom were producers on the film — are likewise in talks to return.