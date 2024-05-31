DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

300 prequel TV series in early development

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

300 prequel TV series in early development

   
Old 05-31-24, 12:26 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 79,353
Received 3,751 Likes on 2,691 Posts
300 prequel TV series in early development


A 300 TV series adaptation is in early development at Warner Bros. Television, Variety has learned from sources.

Exact plot details are still being worked out, but sources say that the show would serve as a prequel to the 2006 film. No writer or platform is currently attached to the project.

Deals are still being negotiated, but Zack Snyder, who directed and co-wrote 300, is in talks to direct and executive produce the series. Deborah Snyder, who executive produced 300, would also return as an executive producer under her and Zacks Stone Quarry production banner, with Stone Quarrys Wesley Coller also on board. Gianni Nunnari, Mark Canton, and Bernie Goldmann  all of whom were producers on the film  are likewise in talks to return.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.