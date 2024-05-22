1313 -- Dark The Munsters reimagining from James Wan in development
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 79,266
Received 3,719 Likes on 2,672 Posts
1313 -- Dark The Munsters reimagining from James Wan in development
Because you know everyone wants a dark, edgy and heavily serialized arc driven Munsters update
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off