Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza (Paramount+) - 3-part docuseries - premieres 5/21/24

Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza, a 3-part docuseries, premieres May 21, exclusively on Paramount+.
In the summer of 1991, the Lollapalooza music festival was born. What started as a farewell tour for the band Janes Addiction rose from the underground to launch a cultural movement and change music forever. LOLLA: THE STORY OF LOLLAPALOOZA, a 3-part documentary, depicts the exciting and strangely symbiotic 30+ year relationship between the iconic festival and Perry Farrell (Janes Addiction, Porno for Pyros). Throughout the series, Farrell reconnects with what the event has become and its cultural significance across multiple genres and decades. Featuring: Perry Farrell, Chance the Rapper, Flea, Trent Reznor, Ice-T, Tom Morello, Lars Ulrich, Vernon Reid, and more.
