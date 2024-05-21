DVD Talk Forum

Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza (Paramount+) - 3-part docuseries - premieres 5/21/24

Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza (Paramount+) - 3-part docuseries - premieres 5/21/24

   
Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza (Paramount+) - 3-part docuseries - premieres 5/21/24
Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza, a 3-part docuseries, premieres May 21, exclusively on Paramount+.

In the summer of 1991, the Lollapalooza music festival was born. What started as a farewell tour for the band Janes Addiction rose from the underground to launch a cultural movement and change music forever. LOLLA: THE STORY OF LOLLAPALOOZA, a 3-part documentary, depicts the exciting and strangely symbiotic 30+ year relationship between the iconic festival and Perry Farrell (Janes Addiction, Porno for Pyros). Throughout the series, Farrell reconnects with what the event has become and its cultural significance across multiple genres and decades. Featuring: Perry Farrell, Chance the Rapper, Flea, Trent Reznor, Ice-T, Tom Morello, Lars Ulrich, Vernon Reid, and more.
