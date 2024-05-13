DVD Talk Forum

Rescue: Hi-Surf (FOX) -- Hawai'i set lifeguard drama from the EP of ER/The West Wing

Rescue: Hi-Surf (FOX) -- Hawai'i set lifeguard drama from the EP of ER/The West Wing

   
05-13-24, 05:17 PM
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 79,183
Received 3,700 Likes on 2,659 Posts
Rescue: Hi-Surf (FOX) -- Hawai'i set lifeguard drama from the EP of ER/The West Wing



From executive producer/director John Wells (Shameless, The West Wing, ER) and executive producer/writer Matt Kester (Animal Kingdom, Outsiders), pulse-pounding Hawaii lifeguard drama Rescue: HI-Surf follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of Oahuthe most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world.


19 episodes ordered. From John Wells, the EP of ER and The West Wing. Definitely has a Baywatch vibe.

Filmed entirely on location in Oahu. After the cancellations of Magnum PI and NCIS: Hawai'i, at least they have another new show for the local crews there.
05-13-24, 05:31 PM
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Chicago
Posts: 25,829
Received 269 Likes on 204 Posts
Re: Rescue: Hi-Surf (FOX) -- Hawai'i set lifeguard drama from the EP of ER/The West Wing
Fox must have high hoped for this, it’s getting the post-Super Bowl spot.
