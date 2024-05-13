Rescue: Hi-Surf (FOX) -- Hawai'i set lifeguard drama from the EP of ER/The West Wing

Quote:

From executive producer/director John Wells ( Shameless , The West Wing , ER ) and executive producer/writer Matt Kester ( Animal Kingdom, Outsiders ), pulse-pounding Hawaii lifeguard drama Rescue: HI-Surf follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of Oahuthe most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world.









19 episodes ordered. From John Wells, the EP of ER and The West Wing. Definitely has a Baywatch vibe.



Filmed entirely on location in Oahu. After the cancellations of Magnum PI and NCIS: Hawai'i, at least they have another new show for the local crews there.