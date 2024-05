Rescue: Hi-Surf (FOX) -- Hawai'i set lifeguard drama from the EP of ER/The West Wing

Quote:

From executive producer/director John Wells ( Shameless , The West Wing , ER ) and executive producer/writer Matt Kester ( Animal Kingdom, Outsiders ), pulse-pounding Hawaii lifeguard drama Rescue: HI-Surf follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu—the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world.









19 episodes ordered. From John Wells, the EP of ER and The West Wing. Definitely has a Baywatch vibe.



Filmed entirely on location in Oahu. After the cancellations of Magnum PI and NCIS: Hawai'i, at least they have another new show for the local crews there.