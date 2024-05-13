DVD Talk Forum

Murder in a Small Town (FOX) -- S: Sutherland, Kreuk

Murder in a Small Town (FOX) -- S: Sutherland, Kreuk

   
05-13-24, 05:12 PM
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 79,183
Received 3,700 Likes on 2,659 Posts
Murder in a Small Town (FOX) -- S: Sutherland, Kreuk



Based on the Edgar Award-winning book series, Murder in a Small Town follows Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland), who moves to a quiet coastal town to soothe a psyche that has been battered by big-city police work. But this gentle paradise has more than its share of secrets, and Karl will need to call upon all the skills that made him a world-class detective in solving the murders that continue to wash up on his shore.


Premieres this Fall on FOX

it's not "that Sutherland"
05-13-24, 05:18 PM
  #2  
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 5,548
Received 357 Likes on 274 Posts
Re: Murder in a Small Town (FOX) -- S: Sutherland, Kreuk





