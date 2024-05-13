Murder in a Small Town (FOX) -- S: Sutherland, Kreuk

Quote:



Based on the Edgar Award-winning book series, Murder in a Small Town follows Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland), who moves to a quiet coastal town to soothe a psyche that has been battered by big-city police work. But this gentle paradise has more than its share of secrets, and Karl will need to call upon all the skills that made him a world-class detective in solving the murders that continue to wash up on his shore.



