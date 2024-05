SNL 05/11/24 (S49E19) — H: Maya Rudolph - MG: Vampire Weekend

This Maya’s third time hosting since she left SNL in 2007. Sure, she’s made a lot of guest appearances over the years, but not as a host. Were more than likely going to get a “Cowboy Carter”-esque spoof and maybe a couple othe resurrected characters.This Vampire Weedend’s fourth appearance on the show (starting back in 2008).