SNL 05/11/24 (S49E19)  H: Maya Rudolph - MG: Vampire Weekend

This Mayas third time hosting since she left SNL in 2007. Sure, shes made a lot of guest appearances over the years, but not as a host. Were more than likely going to get a Cowboy Carter-esque spoof and maybe a couple othe resurrected characters.This Vampire Weedends fourth appearance on the show (starting back in 2008).