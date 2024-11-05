SNL 05/11/24 (S49E19) H: Maya Rudolph - MG: Vampire Weekend
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 19,225
Received 812 Likes on 528 Posts
SNL 05/11/24 (S49E19) H: Maya Rudolph - MG: Vampire Weekend
This Mayas third time hosting since she left SNL in 2007. Sure, shes made a lot of guest appearances over the years, but not as a host. Were more than likely going to get a Cowboy Carter-esque spoof and maybe a couple othe resurrected characters.
This Vampire Weedends fourth appearance on the show (starting back in 2008).
Season 49 (2023-2024)
SNL 10/14/23 (S49E01) H: Pete Davidson - MG: Ice Spice (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/21/23 (S49E02) H: Bad Bunny - MG: Bad Bunny
SNL 10/28/23 (S49E03) H: Nate Bargatze - MG: Foo Fighters
SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chalamet - MG: Boygenius
SNL 11/18/23 (S49E05) H: Jason Momoa - MG: Tate McRae
SNL 12/02/23 (S49E06) H: Emma Stone - MG: Noah Kahan
SNL 12/09/23 (S49E07) H: Adam Driver - MG: Olivia Rodrigo
SNL 12/16/23 (S49E08) H: Kate McKinnon - MG: Billie Eilish
SNL 01/20/24 (S49E09) H: Jacob Elordi - MG: Reneé Rapp
SNL 01/27/24 (S49E10) H: Dakota Johnson - MG: Justin Timberlake
SNL 02/03/24 (S49E11) H: Ayo Edebiri - MG: Jennifer Lopez
SNL 02/24/24 (S49E12) H: Shane Gillis - MG: 21 Savage
SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13) H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
SNL 03/09/24 (S49E14) H: Josh Brolin - MG: Ariana Grande
SNL 03/30/24 (S49315) H: Ramy Youssef - MG: Travis Scott
SNL 04/06/24 (S49E16) H: Kristen Wiig - MG: Raye
SNL 04/13/24 (S49E17) H: Ryan Gosling - MG: Chris Stapleton
SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18) H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
SNL 05/11/24 (S49E19) H: Maya Rudolph - MG: Vampire Weekend
SNL 05/18/24 (S49E20) H: Jake Gyllenhaal - MG: Sabrina Carpenter
This Vampire Weedends fourth appearance on the show (starting back in 2008).
Season 49 (2023-2024)
SNL 10/14/23 (S49E01) H: Pete Davidson - MG: Ice Spice (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/21/23 (S49E02) H: Bad Bunny - MG: Bad Bunny
SNL 10/28/23 (S49E03) H: Nate Bargatze - MG: Foo Fighters
SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chalamet - MG: Boygenius
SNL 11/18/23 (S49E05) H: Jason Momoa - MG: Tate McRae
SNL 12/02/23 (S49E06) H: Emma Stone - MG: Noah Kahan
SNL 12/09/23 (S49E07) H: Adam Driver - MG: Olivia Rodrigo
SNL 12/16/23 (S49E08) H: Kate McKinnon - MG: Billie Eilish
SNL 01/20/24 (S49E09) H: Jacob Elordi - MG: Reneé Rapp
SNL 01/27/24 (S49E10) H: Dakota Johnson - MG: Justin Timberlake
SNL 02/03/24 (S49E11) H: Ayo Edebiri - MG: Jennifer Lopez
SNL 02/24/24 (S49E12) H: Shane Gillis - MG: 21 Savage
SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13) H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
SNL 03/09/24 (S49E14) H: Josh Brolin - MG: Ariana Grande
SNL 03/30/24 (S49315) H: Ramy Youssef - MG: Travis Scott
SNL 04/06/24 (S49E16) H: Kristen Wiig - MG: Raye
SNL 04/13/24 (S49E17) H: Ryan Gosling - MG: Chris Stapleton
SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18) H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
SNL 05/11/24 (S49E19) H: Maya Rudolph - MG: Vampire Weekend
SNL 05/18/24 (S49E20) H: Jake Gyllenhaal - MG: Sabrina Carpenter
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off