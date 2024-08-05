Red Eye -- S: Richard Armitage -- murder mystery from the writer of Flightplan
London police officer DC Hana Li is escorting Dr. Matthew Nolan back to Beijing where he has been accused of a crime; on board flight 357, she finds herself embroiled in an escalating conspiracy and a growing number of murders.
6-part serialized murder mystery from the writer of Flightplan. No U.S. network or streamer has picked this up yet, but it has aired in the UK
Looks pretty good. Hope some network or service here picks it up. I like serialized thrillers like this and Armitage is a good actor.
Weird that they would choose the same title as the 2005 Cillian Murphy/ Rachel McAdams airplane-based thriller.
