SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18) H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18) H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa pulls double duty as host and musical guest she has been the musical guest twice before.
Season 49 (2023-2024)
SNL 10/14/23 (S49E01) H: Pete Davidson - MG: Ice Spice (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/21/23 (S49E02) H: Bad Bunny - MG: Bad Bunny
SNL 10/28/23 (S49E03) H: Nate Bargatze - MG: Foo Fighters
SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chalamet - MG: Boygenius
SNL 11/18/23 (S49E05) H: Jason Momoa - MG: Tate McRae
SNL 12/02/23 (S49E06) H: Emma Stone - MG: Noah Kahan
SNL 12/09/23 (S49E07) H: Adam Driver - MG: Olivia Rodrigo
SNL 12/16/23 (S49E08) H: Kate McKinnon - MG: Billie Eilish
SNL 01/20/24 (S49E09) H: Jacob Elordi - MG: Reneé Rapp
SNL 01/27/24 (S49E10) H: Dakota Johnson - MG: Justin Timberlake
SNL 02/03/24 (S49E11) H: Ayo Edebiri - MG: Jennifer Lopez
SNL 02/24/24 (S49E12) H: Shane Gillis - MG: 21 Savage
SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13) H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
SNL 03/09/24 (S49E14) H: Josh Brolin - MG: Ariana Grande
SNL 03/30/24 (S49315) H: Ramy Youssef - MG: Travis Scott
SNL 04/06/24 (S49E16) H: Kristen Wiig - MG: Raye
SNL 04/13/24 (S49E17) H: Ryan Gosling - MG: Chris Stapleton
SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18) H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
SNL 05/11/24 (S49E19) H: Maya Rudolph - MG: Vampire Weekend
SNL 05/18/24 (S49E20) H: Jake Gyllenhaal - MG: Sabrina Carpenter
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18) H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa does not have any 2024 projects that immediately connect her to other celebrities.
Will the cameos tonight be random?
Will they reach back to last summer and bring in Barbie people?
Or will it be a show that just uses the current cast? Unlikely!
Will the cameos tonight be random?
Will they reach back to last summer and bring in Barbie people?
Or will it be a show that just uses the current cast? Unlikely!
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18) H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
I think Dua Lipa is pretty cool, looking forward to watching tonight.
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18) H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
I hope they don't do another Beavis and Butthead sketch before the season ends and it will bomb just like Debbie Downer.
Will we see a Kristi Noem sketch where she kills her kids if they misbehave or is that too dark?
Will we see a Kristi Noem sketch where she kills her kids if they misbehave or is that too dark?
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18) H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18) H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Nope. Do now. Thank you.
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18) H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Performance wise, Dua Lipa was awesome last night. Seinfeld showing up was funny.
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18) H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Chloe Fineman as JoJo Siwa on Weekend Update
Chloe Fineman as JoJo Siwa on Weekend Update
Michael Che was getting kind of pissy about the audience not laughing at his jokes and something happened that surprised or disgusted the audience and could not see what happened but you saw Che's shadow while Jost was talking.
Michael Che was getting kind of pissy about the audience not laughing at his jokes and something happened that surprised or disgusted the audience and could not see what happened but you saw Che's shadow while Jost was talking.
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18) H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Dua was great and it was awesome seeing Jerry on the show. Man, I can't believe he's 70!
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18) H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Dua did a good job.
I thought the Challengers sketch was good.
I thought the Challengers sketch was good.
They must have used all the good material for the recording session sketch last year when Ana de Armas hosted.
I thought the Challengers sketch was good.
They must have used all the good material for the recording session sketch last year when Ana de Armas hosted.
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18) H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Dont know what to tell you. I dont pay much attention to people who arent very talented (relatively, to me) and dont stand out in any other way. Also I watch every clip they throw up on youtube but only watch the show in full on peacock like once a year so I hardly ever see the opening credits with the cast.
I couldnt name a single other white guy currently in the cast other than Colin Jost if he even counts and youd have to go back AWHILE before I could. Nothing against white guys just feel like theyve had a long string of mediocre ones.
I couldnt name a single other white guy currently in the cast other than Colin Jost if he even counts and youd have to go back AWHILE before I could. Nothing against white guys just feel like theyve had a long string of mediocre ones.
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18) H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Irrespective of my estimation of anyone's talent, I can't imagine so many watching clips of these people performing for so many years, and not learning their names. But maybe my natural curiosity is out-sized, and I just did not realize it.
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18) H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
I don't know why, but I laughed so hard when Dua Lipa walked out for her monologue and stood normally, then realized she had to show leg and did that weird stance with her leg sticking out.
And his movie has now been released, so can we be done with Jerry Seinfeld for a while? Thanks.
And his movie has now been released, so can we be done with Jerry Seinfeld for a while? Thanks.
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18) H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18) H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Or my interest in them is next to nothing or some combination of the two. Like these are very mediocre guys. Who is the last white guy that you think they could possibly make a best of dvd of (if such a thing were to exist)? Sure as heck isnt Mikey Day.
ETA: Went back two seasons and I know Pete Davidsons name and I guess you could make a best of Pete Davidson dvd though tbh I feel like if they did one that would be based on who he is outside of SNL as much as the quality of his work at SNL. Kind of like how Chris Rock has a best of snl dvd despite his work on the show being mostly mediocre.
ETA: Went back two seasons and I know Pete Davidsons name and I guess you could make a best of Pete Davidson dvd though tbh I feel like if they did one that would be based on who he is outside of SNL as much as the quality of his work at SNL. Kind of like how Chris Rock has a best of snl dvd despite his work on the show being mostly mediocre.
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18) H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18) H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
According to wikipedia, there have been over 160 cast members since the show started. I bet I could name 130 of them of the top of my head.
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18) H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
You cant imagine not knowing or remembering Mikey Days name? OK.
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18) H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
I'm certain there are tens and tens of millions of people in the US who have no idea who Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya are. I would be shocked to learn there are people posting in these TV and Movie forums who do not know who they are.
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18) H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Your mind must be blown quite regularly. Congrats.
Your mind must be blown quite regularly. Congrats.
Couldnt be me. I live a jaded life where I hardly bat an eye at someone not knowing the 8th to 12th most talented person in the cast of a show they watch and even talk about somewhat regularly. Its a cold, incurious world. I look up to you.
Couldnt be me. I live a jaded life where I hardly bat an eye at someone not knowing the 8th to 12th most talented person in the cast of a show they watch and even talk about somewhat regularly. Its a cold, incurious world. I look up to you.
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18) H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
I didn't know Mikey's name either, but I only occasionally catch SNL and even then it's just bits, mostly for the musical guest and/or weekend update.
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18) H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa