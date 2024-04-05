DVD Talk Forum

SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18)  H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa

TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18)  H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa

   
Old 05-04-24, 07:57 AM
SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18)  H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa pulls double duty as host and musical guest she has been the musical guest twice before.





Season 49 (2023-2024)
SNL 10/14/23 (S49E01)  H: Pete Davidson - MG: Ice Spice (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/21/23 (S49E02)  H: Bad Bunny - MG: Bad Bunny
SNL 10/28/23 (S49E03)  H: Nate Bargatze - MG: Foo Fighters
SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chalamet - MG: Boygenius
SNL 11/18/23 (S49E05)  H: Jason Momoa - MG: Tate McRae
SNL 12/02/23 (S49E06)  H: Emma Stone - MG: Noah Kahan
SNL 12/09/23 (S49E07)  H: Adam Driver - MG: Olivia Rodrigo
SNL 12/16/23 (S49E08)  H: Kate McKinnon - MG: Billie Eilish
SNL 01/20/24 (S49E09)  H: Jacob Elordi - MG: Reneé Rapp
SNL 01/27/24 (S49E10)  H: Dakota Johnson - MG: Justin Timberlake
SNL 02/03/24 (S49E11)  H: Ayo Edebiri - MG: Jennifer Lopez
SNL 02/24/24 (S49E12)  H: Shane Gillis - MG: 21 Savage
SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13)  H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
SNL 03/09/24 (S49E14)  H: Josh Brolin - MG: Ariana Grande
SNL 03/30/24 (S49315)  H: Ramy Youssef - MG: Travis Scott
SNL 04/06/24 (S49E16)  H: Kristen Wiig - MG: Raye
SNL 04/13/24 (S49E17)  H: Ryan Gosling - MG: Chris Stapleton
SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18)  H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
SNL 05/11/24 (S49E19)  H: Maya Rudolph - MG: Vampire Weekend
SNL 05/18/24 (S49E20)  H: Jake Gyllenhaal - MG: Sabrina Carpenter
The following users liked this post:
Meathead (05-04-24)
Old 05-04-24, 04:54 PM
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18)  H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa does not have any 2024 projects that immediately connect her to other celebrities.

Will the cameos tonight be random?
Will they reach back to last summer and bring in Barbie people?

Or will it be a show that just uses the current cast? Unlikely!
Old 05-04-24, 05:57 PM
Decker's Avatar
 
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18)  H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Originally Posted by Count Dooku
Dua Lipa does not have any 2024 projects that immediately connect her to other celebrities.
Maybe none that we care to remember, but....

Old 05-04-24, 08:30 PM
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18)  H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa


I think Dua Lipa is pretty cool, looking forward to watching tonight.
Old 05-04-24, 09:25 PM
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18)  H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
I hope they don't do another Beavis and Butthead sketch before the season ends and it will bomb just like Debbie Downer.

Will we see a Kristi Noem sketch where she kills her kids if they misbehave or is that too dark?
Old 05-04-24, 10:54 PM
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18)  H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Originally Posted by JeffTheAlpaca
I hope they don't do another Beavis and Butthead sketch before the season ends and it will bomb just like Debbie Downer.

Will we see a Kristi Noem sketch where she kills her kids if they misbehave or is that too dark?
Ryan Gossling and whatever his name is showed up as Beavis and Butthead for the Fall Guy premier so Id say chances are pretty high itll happen.
Old 05-05-24, 08:43 AM
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18)  H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Originally Posted by Nesbit
Ryan Gossling and whatever his name is showed up as Beavis and Butthead for the Fall Guy premier so Id say chances are pretty high itll happen.
You really don't know Mikey Day's name is Mikey Day?
Old 05-05-24, 08:46 AM
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18)  H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Nope. Do now. Thank you.
Old 05-05-24, 09:54 AM
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18)  H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Performance wise, Dua Lipa was awesome last night. Seinfeld showing up was funny.



The following users liked this post:
kahuna (05-05-24)
Old 05-05-24, 10:21 AM
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18)  H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Chloe Fineman as JoJo Siwa on Weekend Update

Michael Che was getting kind of pissy about the audience not laughing at his jokes and something happened that surprised or disgusted the audience and could not see what happened but you saw Che's shadow while Jost was talking.
Old 05-05-24, 10:37 AM
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18)  H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Dua was great and it was awesome seeing Jerry on the show. Man, I can't believe he's 70!
Old 05-05-24, 10:48 AM
  #12  
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18)  H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Dua did a good job.

I thought the Challengers sketch was good.

They must have used all the good material for the recording session sketch last year when Ana de Armas hosted.
Old 05-05-24, 10:59 AM
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18)  H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Originally Posted by Nesbit
Nope. Do now. Thank you.
He's been on the show for 8 years, and a member of the main cast for 6. He's in most of the sketches on every show, and (obviously) his name is announced at the beginning of every show.

Old 05-05-24, 11:18 AM
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18)  H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Dont know what to tell you. I dont pay much attention to people who arent very talented (relatively, to me) and dont stand out in any other way. Also I watch every clip they throw up on youtube but only watch the show in full on peacock like once a year so I hardly ever see the opening credits with the cast.

I couldnt name a single other white guy currently in the cast other than Colin Jost if he even counts and youd have to go back AWHILE before I could. Nothing against white guys just feel like theyve had a long string of mediocre ones.
Old 05-05-24, 11:53 AM
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18)  H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Irrespective of my estimation of anyone's talent, I can't imagine so many watching clips of these people performing for so many years, and not learning their names. But maybe my natural curiosity is out-sized, and I just did not realize it.
Old 05-05-24, 11:56 AM
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18)  H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
I don't know why, but I laughed so hard when Dua Lipa walked out for her monologue and stood normally, then realized she had to show leg and did that weird stance with her leg sticking out.


And his movie has now been released, so can we be done with Jerry Seinfeld for a while? Thanks.
Old 05-05-24, 11:57 AM
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18)  H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Originally Posted by Double_Oh_7
I don't know why, but I laughed so hard when Dua Lipa walked out for her monologue and stood normally, then realized she had to show leg and did that weird stance with her leg sticking out.

Dumb.
An homage to Angelina Jolie! Subtle but brilliant!
Old 05-05-24, 11:58 AM
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18)  H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Or my interest in them is next to nothing or some combination of the two. Like these are very mediocre guys. Who is the last white guy that you think they could possibly make a best of dvd of (if such a thing were to exist)? Sure as heck isnt Mikey Day.

ETA: Went back two seasons and I know Pete Davidsons name and I guess you could make a best of Pete Davidson dvd though tbh I feel like if they did one that would be based on who he is outside of SNL as much as the quality of his work at SNL. Kind of like how Chris Rock has a best of snl dvd despite his work on the show being mostly mediocre.
Old 05-05-24, 12:00 PM
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18)  H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Originally Posted by Double_Oh_7
And his movie has now been released, so can we be done with Jerry Seinfeld for a while? Thanks.
No, because now people are going to chew over how he could assemble the most comedy talent ever in a single production and not produce something with a single LOL moment.
Old 05-05-24, 12:07 PM
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18)  H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Originally Posted by Nesbit
Or my interest in them is next to nothing or some combination of the two. Like these are very mediocre guys. Who is the last white guy that you think they could possibly make a best of dvd of (if such a thing were to exist)? Sure as heck isnt Mikey Day.
It does not have anything to do with how good or bad they are. I just can't imagine watching the same performers, week after week, year after year, and not learning their names. Chloe Troast was on one show, and I knew her name.

According to wikipedia, there have been over 160 cast members since the show started. I bet I could name 130 of them of the top of my head.
Old 05-05-24, 12:21 PM
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18)  H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
You cant imagine not knowing or remembering Mikey Days name? OK.
Old 05-05-24, 02:02 PM
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18)  H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Originally Posted by Nesbit
You cant imagine not knowing or remembering Mikey Days name? OK.
I couldn't imagine someone who regularly watches SNL and cares enough about what they are watching to make comments about it in this forum not knowing who Mikey Day is.

I'm certain there are tens and tens of millions of people in the US who have no idea who Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya are. I would be shocked to learn there are people posting in these TV and Movie forums who do not know who they are.

Old 05-05-24, 03:26 PM
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18)  H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Your mind must be blown quite regularly. Congrats.

Couldnt be me. I live a jaded life where I hardly bat an eye at someone not knowing the 8th to 12th most talented person in the cast of a show they watch and even talk about somewhat regularly. Its a cold, incurious world. I look up to you.
Old 05-05-24, 04:06 PM
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18)  H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Originally Posted by Count Dooku
I'm certain there are tens and tens of millions of people in the US who have no idea who Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya are. I would be shocked to learn there are people posting in these TV and Movie forums who do not know who they are.
Zap! I have heard the names, but don't know who they are and don't recognize them after looking them up.

I didn't know Mikey's name either, but I only occasionally catch SNL and even then it's just bits, mostly for the musical guest and/or weekend update.
Old 05-05-24, 05:22 PM
Re: SNL 05/04/24 (S49E18)  H: Dua Lipa - MG: Dua Lipa
Originally Posted by The Cow
Zap! I have heard the names, but don't know who they are and don't recognize them after looking them up.

I didn't know Mikey's name either, but I only occasionally catch SNL and even then it's just bits, mostly for the musical guest and/or weekend update.
You don't know who Zendaya is, star of the last three Spider-Man movies and both recent Dune films?
