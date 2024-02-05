Matlock (CBS) -- S: Kathy Bates, Beau Bridges, Jason Ritter

Quote: MATLOCK stars Kathy Bates as the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline "Matty" Matlock, who, after achieving success in her younger years, decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice, while Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. Matty works alongside the firm's younger associates - the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis) - as she endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world. MATLOCK is a reimagining of the classic television series of the same name.



Airing on Thursdays at 9pm this Fall. Being paired with the 2nd season of Elsbeth.Was suppose to air this season, but was postponed due to the strikes, so it was pushed to the 2024-25 season. The above trailer was from last season's upfront presentation before it got pushed.Guess this is a show designed for the 60 and older crowd.The trailer was kind of amusing at how meta it was when it poked fun at the original show.