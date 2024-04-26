DVD Talk Forum

Reload this Page >

Why didn't they make The Simpson's Movie 2?

Why didn't they make The Simpson's Movie 2?

   
Why didn't they make The Simpson's Movie 2?
I have never watched an entire episode of The Simpsons, ever. G-d's honest truth. Maybe some parts of the Halloween eps. I liked those. but given that i really loved the movie. i thought it might have bombed or something, but imdb says like $360 million WW. So, why not a follow up?
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Why didn't they make The Simpson's Movie 2?
I dont know but really you need to fix not having seen that show. Seasons 3-10 are some of the best tv ever.
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Why didn't they make The Simpson's Movie 2?
Thats crazy youve never watched a full episode out of all the seasons. I understand some people who only like the early seasons (Im a diehard fan personally) but there are so many classics.

Agreed that it is somewhat odd that there hasnt been another movie. Its still a recognizable brand and I feel like theres enough appeal to a casual audience who only watches an episode here and there to see a movie.

There has been talks of a sequel as far as I know but its never developed into anything.
