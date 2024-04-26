Jim Henson Ideal Man - Documentary (D: Ron Howard) Premieres 5/31 Disney+
Jim Henson Ideal Man - Documentary (D: Ron Howard) Premieres 5/31 Disney+
Jim Henson
#IdeaMan, a #DisneyPlus Original Documentary from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard, is streaming May 31. "Jim Henson Idea Man" takes us into the mind of this singular creative visionary, from his early years puppeteering on local television to the worldwide success of Sesame Street, The Muppet Show, and beyond. Featuring unprecedented access to Jim's personal archives, Howard brings us a fascinating and insightful look at a complex man whose boundless imagination inspired the world. For more updates, subscribe to Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Disney+ is the streaming home of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. From new releases to your favorite classics and exclusive Originals, there's something for everyone.
This looks fantastic and appears they got involvement from the Henson Family and key people involved with bringing the Muppets to life like Frank Oz. I'll definitely be watching.
It's "Idea Man" , sorry for the typo in the thread title.
Day late, dollar short.
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/movie-talk...cumentary.html
But the typo makes the extra thread worth it.
But the typo makes the extra thread worth it.
Sorry I didn't see anything. Moderators please close or merge with the other thread. I wasn't sure if this belonged in the movie or tv forum.
