Baby Reindeer (Netflix) 2024

   
Baby Reindeer (Netflix) 2024
Wow. This is true story of a stalker harassing a comedian was powerful. That's just the tip of the iceberg too. The comedian, Richard Gadd, turned his story into a play and now made it into a limited series. Comedians are doing some incredible raw works of art lately. (Gadsby, Carmichael). Highly recommended.
fun fact: the emails shown in the series are the exact ones he received.
