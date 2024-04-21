Baby Reindeer (Netflix) 2024
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Baby Reindeer (Netflix) 2024
Wow. This is true story of a stalker harassing a comedian was powerful. That's just the tip of the iceberg too. The comedian, Richard Gadd, turned his story into a play and now made it into a limited series. Comedians are doing some incredible raw works of art lately. (Gadsby, Carmichael). Highly recommended.
fun fact: the emails shown in the series are the exact ones he received.
fun fact: the emails shown in the series are the exact ones he received.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off