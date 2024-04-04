Tales of the Empire (Disney+) - six-part animated anthology - Premieres 5/4/2024
Tales of the Empire (Disney+) - six-part animated anthology - Premieres 5/4/2024
Journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth and former Jedi Barriss Offee. Like the first season following Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku, Tales of the Empire focuses on previously untold events in the lives of the featured characters. The trailer teases that well learn how a young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world towards a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy. The choices they make will define their destinies.
Plus, the key art features Thrawn and the Fourth Sister, General Grievous ready for battle, Darth Vader, the Grand Inquisitor and other new and familiar characters including Wing and the Nightsisters.
Watch the trailer for yourself below!
The talented voice cast includes Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Meredith Salenger (Barriss Offee), Rya Kihlstedt (Lyn, aka Fourth Sister), Wing T. Chao (Wing), Lars Mikkelsen (Thrawn), Jason Isaacs (Grand Inquisitor) and Matthew Wood (General Grievous).
Dave Filoni created the series, is supervising director and executive producer along with Athena Yvette Portillo and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes serves as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood is the senior producer.
Re: Tales of the Empire (Disney+) - six-part animated anthology - Premieres 5/4/2024
Looks awesome. Cant wait!
