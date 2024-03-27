The Spiderwick Chronicles (Roku) -- S: Joy Bryant, Christian Slater - Based on the book series - 4/19/24

The series follows the Grace Family  twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory and mother Helen  as they move into their dilapidated ancestral home, reads an official synopsis for the series. They begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great Uncle who once discovered the secret and sometimes dangerous faerie world.The Spiderwick Chronicles series is executive produced by showrunner Aron Eli Coleite and director Kat Coiro. It stars Lyon Daniels as Jared Grace, Noah Cottrell as Simon Grace, Mychala Lee as Mallory Grace, Momona Tamada as Emiko, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Calliope, and Joy Bryant as Helen Grace, with Christian Slater playing the villainous ogre Mulgarath.







8 episodes



This was produced for Disney+, but later cancelled by them during their content purge over a year ago. Roku picked up the rights.



You can tell Disney money went into making this. Basically treat this as a one and done.