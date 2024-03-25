DVD Talk Forum

Under the Bridge (Hulu) S: Riley Keough, Lily Gladstone - premieres 4/17/24

Under the Bridge (Hulu) S: Riley Keough, Lily Gladstone - premieres 4/17/24

   
03-25-24, 09:32 AM
Under the Bridge (Hulu) S: Riley Keough, Lily Gladstone - premieres 4/17/24


"Under the Bridge is based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfreys book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder  revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.
