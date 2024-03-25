Under the Bridge (Hulu) S: Riley Keough, Lily Gladstone - premieres 4/17/24
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,855
Likes: 0
Received 4,500 Likes on 3,050 Posts
Under the Bridge (Hulu) S: Riley Keough, Lily Gladstone - premieres 4/17/24
"Under the Bridge is based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfreys book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off