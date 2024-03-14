Shantaram Charlie Hunnam 2022 Apple + Series

Quote: Fugitive Lin Ford looks to get lost in chaotic 1980s Bombay; alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid trouble but falls for an enigmatic woman and must choose between freedom and love and the complications that come with it.

Maybe the only person in the world that watched the show?It is not bad and great work by Hunnam and Shubham Saraf steals the show as Prabhu.