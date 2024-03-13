DVD Talk Forum

Franklin (Apple TV+) -- S: Douglas -- premieres 4/12/2024

   
Franklin (Apple TV+) -- S: Douglas -- premieres 4/12/2024


In December 1776, Benjamin Franklin is world-famous for his electrical experiments. But his passion and power are put to the test when he embarks on a secret mission to France--with the fate of American independence hanging in the balance.
