DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Renegade Nell (Disney+) -- S: Louisa Harlan -- premieres 3/29/2024

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Renegade Nell (Disney+) -- S: Louisa Harlan -- premieres 3/29/2024

   
Old 03-13-24, 11:15 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 34,002
Received 703 Likes on 511 Posts
Renegade Nell (Disney+) -- S: Louisa Harlan -- premieres 3/29/2024


Accused of murder, Nell Jackson finds herself forced to live on plunder and expedients with her two sisters. Helped by a brave spirit named Billy Blind, she realises that fate has not led her astray by chance as she navigates war-torn Europe.


Looks fun! Certainly has the feel of a PotC adventure...
devilshalo is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Franklin (Apple TV+) -- S: Douglas -- premieres 4/12/2024

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.