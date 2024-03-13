Renegade Nell (Disney+) -- S: Louisa Harlan -- premieres 3/29/2024
Accused of murder, Nell Jackson finds herself forced to live on plunder and expedients with her two sisters. Helped by a brave spirit named Billy Blind, she realises that fate has not led her astray by chance as she navigates war-torn Europe.
Looks fun! Certainly has the feel of a PotC adventure...
