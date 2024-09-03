SNL 3/9 w Josh Brolin, Ariana Grande

Goldberg can do his voodoo to this later.Had to post because I'm OCDing about Ariana Grande being on Brolin's left instead of his right. I can't recall a promo with the musical guest on that side before.WHAT'S GOING ON!!Also Chloe Fineman looks amazing!Maybe she knew she couldn't compete with Sweeney last week so she's bringing the hotness hard this week.